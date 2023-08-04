Prince William ‘wants his 3 children to stay close’ for this heartbreaking reason
Royal expert Jennie Bond claims the Prince of Wales is determined to maintain his kids' close relationship
Prince William 'wants his three children to stay close' into adulthood because of his frayed relationship with his own brother Prince Harry, a royal expert claims.
The Prince of Wales is reportedly determined that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis remain close siblings in the coming years so as not to repeat the strained bond he has with the Duke of Sussex.
It comes after Prince George has ‘stepped up’ to help dad Prince William and mum Kate Middleton after realising they have ‘lost Uncle Harry’.
Prince William is next in line to the throne in royal line of succession and his son Prince George, 10, is second in line so it comes as no surprise that the Prince of Wales is keen to keep his kids' - Prince George, Charlotte and Louis - close.
But with Prince George and Charlotte's close bond set to break this tradition, and the royal family already keeping a close eye on their relationship with brother Prince Louis, a royal expert has revealed why he [could do with changing he to William here] might want the kids to keep their close bond through their adulthood too.
Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent says Prince William once considered his brother Harry a 'wingman' but sadly it's no longer the case, and she thinks it will be essential for Prince George to have help from his siblings, ahead of his journey as future king.
Jennie told OK! "Hopefully the three of them will remain close for the rest of their lives. I’m sure William feels that even more strongly now that his own relationship with his brother has broken down."
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are already paving the way for a 'collective' future Monarchy, with Princess Charlotte becoming a 'standout star'.
And Jennie thinks they could replicate the supportive relationship as seen by King Charles and Princess Anne. She explained, "They are in a unique position as future monarch and senior members of the royal family. We see now how important the Princess Royal is to King Charles. They are close in age, they grew up together within Palace walls, and now Anne is Charles’s confidant, support and friend, as well as sister.
"George, Charlotte and Louis are close in age, go to the same school (for the moment anyway) and are forging bonds that, hopefully, will last a lifetime. Somehow, it makes it even sadder that William no longer has Harry as his wingman," she added.
The Wales kids' attend Lambrook School in Berkshire but recently Prince George had his first taste of boarding school.
The royal kids are ever-changing as they grow up, with Princess Charlotte becoming the sibling 'in charge', as they go through the process of child development - something which Kate Middleton has been championing through her Shaping Us campaign.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
