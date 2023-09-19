Prince George is ‘obsessed’ with this homegrown treat and Kate Middleton has to 'trade' in order to get it

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The One Show presenter Roman Kemp has revealed that Prince George is ‘obsessed’ with a homegrown drink made by his mother and it sounds delicious.

Prince George is reportedly 'obsessed' with the homemade apple juice made by Roman Kemp's mum, who is also a close friend of Kate Middleton's.

In return for the apple juice, Roman revealed that Kate 'trades' the 'honey that she makes' for the treat.

After two months of radio silence over the school summer holidays, Kate Middleton and Prince William are back at their royal duties and are attending engagements at their usual fast pace.

From their appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast alongside Princess Anne that proved the Royal Family are ‘just like any family,' to their visit to Madley Primary School's Forest School where Kate discovered a new 'healthy' snack that's the perfect treat for children, William and Kate have been flying once again. But they're still taking the time to share sweet tidbits about their three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

But it's not just the parents who are giving insight into the youngsters. One Show presenter Roman Kemp, who has worked on projects with Kate in the past and previously shared that seeing her in his ‘family home’ without ‘any shoes on’ was the ‘weirdest thing,’ has now spoken out about his mother's sweet connection to Prince George.

Speaking to The Express, Roman revealed that since Kate first visited his home, his mum Shirlie has kept in contact with her as Prince George is now 'obsessed' with a homegrown treat she sent the Princess home with after her first visit.

Kemp revealed, "My mum and dad have this lovely house that they have been working on and there is a big apple tree and they have started making their own apple juice from it.

"My mum gave [Kate] a crate of this apple juice that they made and she obviously took it home. Because the next time I saw her she was like, 'Oh my God! Please can you say thank you to your mum and we need some more of that apple juice because George is obsessed with it. He keeps saying mum, 'I want the apple juice.'

"So Kate and my mum have been trading that apple juice. Kate has been sending [them] honey that she makes. So my mum gets the honey [from the princess] and mum has been sending off the apple juice to Kate."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Kate has spoken previously about her love for bees and making her own honey, sharing to Instagram on world bee day a photo of her in a beekeeping suit alongside the caption, "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay.



"Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."

In 2021, during a visit to the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, Kate passed round a pot of her own honey made by bees at Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

She said to the children trying the sweet treat, "Would you like to try some? I've got one spoon each. This came especially from my beehive. See if it tastes the same as at home. Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?"

She added, "Every time you see a bee; say thank you so much because they make delicious honey."