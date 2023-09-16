Kate Middleton reveals 'healthy' new snack she's 'going to try' with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
It sounds delicious
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton was introduced to a 'healthy' new snack she had 'never seen' before on her latest royal engagement and revealed she's desperate 'to try' it with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in for a treat as Kate Middleton has revealed she is going 'to try' and make this fun, 'healthy' snack with them.
- On her latest royal engagement, the Princess of Wales was shown how to make a sugar-dipped apple, a snack she said tasted ' like a healthy marshmallow.'
- In other royal news, Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis might never call King Charles THIS nickname again.
It can often feel like a challenge to feed kids healthy meals and snacks throughout the week. With time in short supply, the endless recipes online often calling for ingredients not found in the average kitchen cupboard, and fussy eaters making dinner times repetitive and sometimes stressful, it can feel like an uphill battle to get veggies off of plates and into tummies.
But there are thankfully many easy recipes for kids and dinners that older children can even learn to cook themselves, as well as cheap family recipes that are easy on both the wallet and the cooker. And just because the ideas are simple, effortless, and healthy, that doesn't mean they lose any of their deliciousness or their fun.
Kate Middleton learnt this during her most recent engagement at Madley Primary School's Forest School. The Princess, alongside her husband Prince William, visited the school to learn about outdoors schooling and joined pupils who were making apple, cinnamon, and sugar skewers to toast on a campfire.
Joining in with the outdoors activity, Kate tried one of the healthy, fruit-filled snacks and was surprised at the yummy taste. HELLO! Magazine reports that she told the children, "It's like a healthy marshmallow! It always tastes so much better whenever you cook something on the fire. I've seen 1,000 marshmallows around the fire, but I've never seen a sugar-dipped apple."
She then revealed, "I'm going to try this with my kids." William agreed, adding, "It smells delicious."
It's not just the snack that Kate seemed keen to introduce to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but also the approach to learning taken by teachers at the Forest School.
When Kate was told that children at the school learn how to start and maintain a fire from Year 6, she was quick to praise both the teachers and children. She said, "These are really good skills to learn, to be able to keep warm, to feed yourselves. Is it nice learning here? It's so peaceful, isn't it? I could stay here all afternoon."
We can't help but imagine the Wales family setting off into the forest to spend a weekend camping as a family in the wilderness as they enjoy roasting sugar-dipped apple snacks on an open fire!
Elsewhere during the engagement, Kate revealed that her and her children do 'a lot of litter-picking' at home to ensure their local area is tidy and the habitats in good condition for wildlife. Prince William previously revealed that George had done litter-picking at school and was left 'confused and annoyed' when the next day there was more litter to pick up again!
At the end of their time at the school, William and Kate were gifted three books for their children; The Last Tree by Luke Adam Hawker, which William was particularly interested in, The Circles All Around Us by Brad Montague, and Kindness Grows by Britta Teckentrup. All three books are educational material aiming to teach children about the importance of environmental activism.
Upon receiving the gifts, Kate said, "Thank you, they love reading," and then added, "Actually, it's a great way to start learning about the environment."
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince Harry has ‘reconnected with himself’ and ‘has a sense of peace’ since moving his family to the US
"He's been able to do what he needed to do”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana would be ‘proud’ of son Prince Harry as he continues to make ‘a positive impact despite the pressure and scrutiny he faces’
Prince Harry is continuing his late mother's charitable legacy
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle just nailed this karaoke favourite and here’s why Prince George might be impressed
The Duchess of Sussex showed off her singing skills
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis might never call King Charles THIS nickname again
The Wales children could have to find an alternative name for their grandpa
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Kate Middleton is preparing her children ‘for life in the real world’ with Duchess Sophie’s nifty parenting tricks
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to 'have their own careers' away from the Royal Family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The strict royal rule that means King Charles can confiscate his grandchildren’s toys
Sometimes royal protocol feels a little bit mean...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has been injured trampolining at home with Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis
The Princess of Wales has admitted she hurt herself on the trampoline at home
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s necklace is a discreet nod to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis that you might have missed - FYI we've found the exact one for you too
The Princess of Wales has a special way of keeping her three children close
By Selina Maycock Published
-
You can now go ice skating at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s former home and it sounds like the ideal family night out
You can currently book with a special early bird discount
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Prince William is teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to be 'losers'
The Prince of Wales has opened up on the big lesson he wants his three kids to learn from
By Selina Maycock Published