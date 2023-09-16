Kate Middleton reveals 'healthy' new snack she's 'going to try' with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton was introduced to a 'healthy' new snack she had 'never seen' before on her latest royal engagement and revealed she's desperate 'to try' it with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in for a treat as Kate Middleton has revealed she is going 'to try' and make this fun, 'healthy' snack with them.

On her latest royal engagement, the Princess of Wales was shown how to make a sugar-dipped apple, a snack she said tasted ' like a healthy marshmallow.'

It can often feel like a challenge to feed kids healthy meals and snacks throughout the week. With time in short supply, the endless recipes online often calling for ingredients not found in the average kitchen cupboard, and fussy eaters making dinner times repetitive and sometimes stressful, it can feel like an uphill battle to get veggies off of plates and into tummies.

But there are thankfully many easy recipes for kids and dinners that older children can even learn to cook themselves, as well as cheap family recipes that are easy on both the wallet and the cooker. And just because the ideas are simple, effortless, and healthy, that doesn't mean they lose any of their deliciousness or their fun.

Kate Middleton learnt this during her most recent engagement at Madley Primary School's Forest School. The Princess, alongside her husband Prince William, visited the school to learn about outdoors schooling and joined pupils who were making apple, cinnamon, and sugar skewers to toast on a campfire.

(Image credit: David Rose/WPA Pool/Getty Image)

Joining in with the outdoors activity, Kate tried one of the healthy, fruit-filled snacks and was surprised at the yummy taste. HELLO! Magazine reports that she told the children, "It's like a healthy marshmallow! It always tastes so much better whenever you cook something on the fire. I've seen 1,000 marshmallows around the fire, but I've never seen a sugar-dipped apple."

She then revealed, "I'm going to try this with my kids." William agreed, adding, "It smells delicious."

It's not just the snack that Kate seemed keen to introduce to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but also the approach to learning taken by teachers at the Forest School.

When Kate was told that children at the school learn how to start and maintain a fire from Year 6, she was quick to praise both the teachers and children. She said, "These are really good skills to learn, to be able to keep warm, to feed yourselves. Is it nice learning here? It's so peaceful, isn't it? I could stay here all afternoon."

We can't help but imagine the Wales family setting off into the forest to spend a weekend camping as a family in the wilderness as they enjoy roasting sugar-dipped apple snacks on an open fire!

(Image credit: David Rose/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Elsewhere during the engagement, Kate revealed that her and her children do 'a lot of litter-picking' at home to ensure their local area is tidy and the habitats in good condition for wildlife. Prince William previously revealed that George had done litter-picking at school and was left 'confused and annoyed' when the next day there was more litter to pick up again!

At the end of their time at the school, William and Kate were gifted three books for their children; The Last Tree by Luke Adam Hawker, which William was particularly interested in, The Circles All Around Us by Brad Montague, and Kindness Grows by Britta Teckentrup. All three books are educational material aiming to teach children about the importance of environmental activism.

Upon receiving the gifts, Kate said, "Thank you, they love reading," and then added, "Actually, it's a great way to start learning about the environment."