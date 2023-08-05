Princess Charlotte is the ‘richest’ royal grandchild and it’s all thanks to her mum Kate Middleton
The royal youngster has been called the 'worlds richest child'
Princess Charlotte has been listed as the ‘richest’ royal grandchild due to her mum Kate Middleton who dresses the youngster in clothes that have a 'huge impact on fashion trends.'
- Princess Charlotte is reportedly the 'worlds richest child' as well as the 'richest' royal grandchild with an impressive net worth of '£3.6billion.'
- The huge amount of worth credited to the youngster is thanks to Charlotte's mum Kate Middleton, who dresses her in clothes that can have huge impact on fashion trends.
- In other royal news, Princess Charlotte could change this historic tradition as she gets older, unlike Kate.
Eight year old Princess Charlotte may be trying to have as 'normal' a childhood as possible by using tricks like using a sweet nickname at school so she is treated just like any other child, but her position as third in the royal line of succession means she is slightly different to those around her.
In the future, the Princess will hold a very special royal title and is tipped to ‘help share some of the burden’ on her brother Prince George when he becomes King. But she is already making a name for herself and has just been dubbed not only the King's "richest" grandchild, but also the 'worlds richest child.'
It's a huge title given to Charlotte after a study which ranked the wealth of celebrity children found her net worth to sit at a whopping £3.6billion.
Not only did Princess Charlotte rank higher than other celebrity children, but she also outdid both her younger brother, Prince Louis, and older brother, Prince George.
So how does an eight-year-old get this title? According to the study, her worth is all thanks to her mum, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.
'The Kate Middleton effect,' the idea that Kate's fashion choices have a huge impact on popular fashion trends, means that the Princess of Wales holds a lot of weight in the fashion industry and it appears that her young daughter is now following in her footsteps.
From Charlotte's sweet pink sunglasses look at Wimbledon earlier this year to her daisy dress from Prince William's Father's Day photo, the Princess' outfits are already making waves in the world of children's fashion.
According to the research conducted by Electric Ride on Cars, "Princess Charlotte of Wales ranks as the worlds richest child with a huge net worth of £3.6billion.
"Although her net worth has dropped by 12 percent since 2021, she still edges out her older brother Prince George, apparently due to the 'Kate Middleton effect', where the fashion choices of the Royal Family can have a huge impact on fashion trends."
Her influence is only set to grow as Charlotte grows up and begins to put her own stamp on the looks she steps out in.
Like the fashion icon Princess Anne before her, Charlotte is likely going to be styled as The Princess Royal when her dad becomes King. Anne's legacy means that not only does Charlotte have some big shoes to fill when it comes to duty, but also when it comes to fashion.
Anne has long been praised for her bold and modern approach to clothing, with the Princess Royal championing sustainable looks by rewearing many of her favourite pieces.
Kate Middleton is no different, with the Princess of Wales stepping out in a range of recycled looks as well as rented pieces such as the unique green dress she opted to wear for Prince William's inaugural Earth Shot Awards ceremony last year.
