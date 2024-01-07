Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' hobby that follows in the footsteps of their relatives

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoy playing musical instruments, just like many of their royal relatives.

Like many youngsters, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have a range of different hobbies and interests, from George’s love of football to Charlotte’s enjoyment of netball and hockey , but they aren’t playing sports all the time.

In fact, all three siblings play musical instruments – just like a lot of their family members – as MailOnline has reported. Kate has previously shared that George has electric guitar lessons, perhaps unsurprising given that William has previously discussed his eldest son’s love for classic hard rock bands like Led Zeppelin and AC/DC.

But he and Charlotte also play the piano, just like mum Kate, who famously played the instrument on Christmas Eve in 2021 at Westminster Abbey, performing a duet with singer Tom Walker.

And, the Princess of Wales played piano as part of the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest last year, when it was held in Liverpool.

George and Charlotte both attend Lambrook School along with their younger brother Louis. Here, music lessons form part of the curriculum, and according to the school’s website, over 85% of students receive extra lessons in music and the performing arts.

Meanwhile, dad William has his own musical talents, being able to play the bass guitar. When Brinsley Forde of reggae band Aswad was being presented with his MBE, William told him about his passion for the instrument.

The singer told reporters, “I've just got a new bass player - you might know him as the Duke of Cambridge. He said 'I'm a bit good on the bass guitar' so I'm thinking of signing him up, but he's got such a lot of other duties I don't know whether he'll have time to do it.”

The late Queen Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, could both play the piano too, having had lessons as children. They were first taught by their mother, and then by the organist at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. However, the Queen didn’t keep on playing into adulthood – as we know, she preferred more outdoor-based hobbies.

And King Charles can hold his own when it comes to playing music, too. He can play the cello, and played with the orchestra at Trinity College, Cambridge, when studying there. As a child, he played the piano and the trumpet too, and has even tried his hand at being a conductor in the past.