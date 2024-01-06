The one surprising difference that sets Prince George and Prince Louis apart

Prince George and Prince Louis have plenty in common, but their music taste is one big difference.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children may be close in age and share much in common, but they’re all their own individuals too. Prince George is showing that he’s “born to be King,” according to a body language expert, while Princess Charlotte is growing into a “confident young lady .”

And one thing that sets George and his younger brother Louis apart is their taste in music, as dad William recently revealed.

While he was backstage at the Earthshot Prize Awards, which he launched in 2020, in November, the Prince of Wales told the American pop-rock band OneRepublic that George, 10, loves Australian hard rock legends AC/DC. This comes after he revealed last year that George is also a big Led Zeppelin fan.

This is in contrast to Louis, who’s a fan of OneRepublic, known for a poppier sound and tracks like ‘Counting Stars’, ‘I Ain’t Worried’, and ‘Apologize’. As William told the band, who performed at the event, after their set, “I can’t thank you enough. You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible. Louis, my youngest, loves your songs.”

British band Bastille also performed, and closed the show with their 2013 hit ‘Pompeii’. William told them, “You guys blew it away. Honestly, it was incredibly moving, it was very powerful and I didn't want it to stop. And everyone in front of me was crying. I mean, I didn't see behind me but there were tears everywhere. It was so powerful and a great way to finish the show. So thank you so much."

George couldn’t make it to the event, held in Singapore, as he was working on some school exams at the time – thought to be entrance exams for his next school. So, Kate stayed in the UK with him while her husband went to Singapore on his own.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is a music lover too. George and Louis’ sister, however, is a big fan of Shakira, while her brothers also enjoy her music. The Colombian megastar even gave a shoutout to Charlotte on X, formerly Twitter, after hearing the news.

I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte! ❣️https://t.co/Ttx6K514iQDecember 5, 2021 See more

William said during an appearance on Apple’s Time to Walk podcast, “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There’s a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up.”

He admitted, too, that there’s often a “massive fight” between Charlotte and George over which song they should play in the morning.