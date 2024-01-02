Is there another ‘royal’ book on the way? - we share everything we know (and it could bring unheard details of Kate Middleton’s life into the spotlight)

Unheard details of Kate Middleton's life could be put into the spotlight following the news that a new 'royal' book is in the pipeline.

The Royal Family are still coming to terms with the after-effects of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, which was published almost a year ago and contained many bombshell claims. But as 2024 has only just arrived, there's another 'royal book' in the pipeline - and it involves another close family member.

James Middleton, who is the brother of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, has revealed that he's been 'putting pen to paper' over the last 12 months as he teases plans to release a book in 2025.

He shared a reflective post on Instagram on New Year's Day, uploading a treasured family snap of him out walking with his wife Alizee and their son Indigo and their dogs. He captioned the post, "I’m so grateful to all of you for support this year. I share many of my journeys - ups and downs - with you. As it’s been such a reflective year I have been putting pen to paper which has been the most wonderful experience…so maybe a [book emoji] next year???"

James' post explains the heartache he faced losing his beloved pet dog Ella and how he has adapted to fatherhood before reflecting on the success of his new business ventures including his James & Ella raw dog food range sold in Waitrose.

And while James' book is unlikely to be as worrying for the Royal Family as previous royal books, including Omid Scobie's Endgame, it's possible that he could touch upon details of his childhood and adult life with sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton.

James has previously opened up on his battle with depression on his social media sharing powerful unseen images, and further shared his grief at losing his therapy dog Ella and revealed his sisters Kate and Pippa attended therapy with him to offer support following his beloved pet's death.

So it's only natural that James might further detail his close bond with his siblings and give fans an insight into their childhood, should he publish the book which is currently in progress.

Fans were delighted at the thought of James publishing a book. One fan wrote, "I’d read any book you write."

Another fan said, "James, your writing has helped you to excise the deepest sorrow without losing memories. You have helped those of us who have lost a cherished Furbaby & didn’t think we could get up! You have helped."

And a third fan added, " A very happy New Year for you and your family. And oooh a book?!?!? It would be amazing."

