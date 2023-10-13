Princess Charlotte has an exciting new hobby and mum Kate has been teaching her ‘how to shoot’, (but it's not how you'd think)

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has revealed daughter Princess Charlotte is obsessed with a new hobby and she's even been teaching her how to shoot, but it's not how you'd think.

The Princess of Wales has spoken out about a new pastime her daughter Princess Charlotte has been practising an has revealed how she's been helping her brush up on her skills.

If you're looking for things to do with the kids aside from playing these Halloween games for kids without having to worry about how much will my energy bills cost from them playing on games consoles, then you might get some inspiration from the royal mum.

It's no secret that Kate is a keen photographer, having previously taken photos of her children to release on their birthdays. But when it comes to Charlotte's latest hobby, Kate says she has been teaching her "how to shoot" and it's not taking pictures nor clay pigeon shooting.

Kate and Prince William paid a visit this week to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire where she met both young and professional athletes to talk about the importance of building mental fitness.

As patron of charity SportsAid, the Princess of Wales had a go at shooting some netball hoops under pressure and after her visit, Commonwealth champion netball gold medalist Ama Agbeze told PEOPLE, "Kate has played netball before, she knows the sport! She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it’s actually very different — she’s still got it!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year Kate took Charlotte to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games swim races, and during her time there she admitted her favourite sport was gymnastics.

She also expressed an interest in learning to play hockey after watching the Women's hockey team in action - a sport that mum Kate used to play at High School and even practised with the British women's hockey team during the 2012 Olympics.

At that time last year, Kate told Ama that Charlotte wants to play hockey, to which, Ama replied, "She has to play netball, stop."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She added, "But it doesn’t matter as long as she plays sport, she can play every sport under the sun.

“It will be good if people take her lead.

“If Princess Charlotte is sitting there and thinking ‘I want to do this’, how many other children are watching and thinking that?”

And just over 12 months later and Princess Charlotte has stuck with honing her skills for netball.

And just over 12 months later and Princess Charlotte has stuck with honing her skills for netball.