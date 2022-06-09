Prince George’s valuable lesson ‘learned’ from the Queen over the Jubilee weekend

Prince George reportedly could’ve “learned” a valuable lesson from the Queen over the Jubilee weekend as she undertook several joyful appearances.

Her Majesty delighted the watching crowds as she made several public appearances over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Watched by her immediate heirs including Prince George, it’s said that the Queen could’ve shown them something very important.

Many of the Queen’s great-grandchildren were glimpsed over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, but it was Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that were perhaps the most frequently seen. The three Cambridges made their Trooping the Colour carriage debut as well as enjoying the Jubilee concert and appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony. As the children of the future King, it’s perhaps no surprise that they played such a prominent part in the celebrations.

And it seems that George in particular could’ve learnt a great deal from watching Her Majesty. Discussing the Queen’s Jubilee appearances, body language expert Judi James has opened up to The Mirror (opens in new tab) about how inspirational the monarch likely was to fellow members of The Firm, including her great-grandson.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"This very touching royal line-up on the balcony provided a glimpse of the past, present and future of the monarchy in one perfect pose,” she said, remarking upon how significant it was to see the royals gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The second balcony appearance rounded off the Jubilee celebrations and featured only those highest in the royal line of succession. Prince Charles, William and George had pride of place alongside Her Majesty, as did Duchess Camilla, Duchess Kate, Charlotte and Louis.

And according to Judi, this appearance reportedly allowed the Queen to “remind” her three immediate heirs about the responsibilities of ruling - as well as another significant lesson!

The expert claimed, “Not only has the Queen been able to remind her heirs of both the sense of duty they need to inherit but also the way they should never take themselves too seriously or to forget to have fun.”

This significant message is something Judi feels could likely have made a particular impression upon 8-year-old George.

“George in particular will probably have learned from her hilarious video appearance with Paddington Bear alongside all the more serious mentoring he has been receiving from his father,” she suggested.

It’s thought that George does know about his future role as King and that Duchess Kate and Prince William waited for a “controlled moment” to tell him.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

And although Judi believes the Queen’s great-grandson exhibited some “signals of shyness” initially during the Jubilee weekend, by the end she alleged George showed the “first shoots of leadership”.

Although the Queen is known for her unwavering dedication to her royal duties she’s also understood to have a great sense of humour, as demonstrated by her involvement in the Paddington Bear Jubilee video. Now it seems that watching Her Majesty could well have been a valuable lesson for Prince George.

The Prince was spotted laughing and smiling at the amazing performances as well as undertaking the more serious aspects of the weekend and it will certainly be interesting to see what else he could go on to learn from his great-grandmother.