The Wales family will spend their summer holidays with two months of family time, and we're envious

The Wales family are officially on their Summer holidays and it's set to be an exciting couple of months filled with family days out, sun-soaked trips, and high-octane activities to keep the kids happy.
- While it is unknown exactly where and how the Wales family will be spending their summer holidays, if it's anything like their previous breaks, their time off is set to be an action-packed and fun-filled break.
- The family are spoiled for choice from spending time on the Caribbean Island of Mustique to staying closer to home in Tresco on the Isles of Scilly to travelling up to Balmoral and spending time with family.
Summer! It's finally that time of year again, though the English weather hasn't caught up to the fact and July continues to be filled with rainy days. So while the kids have broken up from school, instead of putting all those family-friendly camping recipes to use and enjoying being out in nature with Free National Trust tickets, everyone's more likely hunkering down and thanking Netflix for all of their wonderful kid-friendly films.
But the bad weather cannot last forever and the UK is set to have some decent spells, though, unfortunately, a heatwave is unlikely. But, just like the rest of us, the Wales Family are still holding out hope and setting plans into motion to keep their three young children occupied and happy until school is back in session.
While it's unknown exactly what Prince William and Kate Middleton have up their sleeves for this year's break, looking back at their previous trips with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the family is set to have a brilliant time as they all take a break away from school and their royal duties.
The Prince and Princess of Wales always step back from their royal duties during the summer months so they can spend time with George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. They will go back to work when their children return to school at the beginning of September.
Until then, they're spoiled for choice as to what they can do. In the past, the family have been known to visit Tresco on the Isles of Scilly and have frequented the spot so much, staying there in 2020, 2021 and 2022, that it's believed to be their favourite family holiday destination.
It's no wonder why they love Tresco. As well as being only an hour off the UK Mainland, the tourist website boasts, "The rugged north of the island is a great place to walk and explore, while in the centre of the island, there are bird hides to seek out around Tresco’s freshwater pools. You can hire bikes to travel around, or if you are feeling active, borrow a boat, windsurf or kayak from Tresco Sailing Club. The island is also excellent for beach combing or simply relaxing on a beach - there’s no finer spot to chill than the sugar-fine white sand of Pentle and Appletree Bays."
But if the UK weather fails them, the family may choose to go abroad and revisit Jordan, where they holidayed in 2021 and used a picture from the trip on their annual Christmas card, or they could head back to the Caribbean Island of Mustique.
If they don't feel like flying though, Kate and William also have a holiday home in Norfolk called Anmer Hall, which is located on the Sandringham Estate and will offer the family some new scenery without losing any of their privacy - something William and Kate are extremely protective of during their children's holidays.
Wherever they go, it is expected by many royal experts and commentators that the family will, at some point, head up to Balmoral in Scotland to spend time with the whole Royal Family with King Charles and Camilla as the hosts.
Prior to her death in September last year, Queen Elizabeth would spend every summer at Balmoral and would invite the members of her family to visit and spend time in the castle's grounds.
It's believed that King Charles II and Queen Camilla will continue the Queen's tradition, and have reportedly already travelled to Balmoral for their own holiday this summer.
