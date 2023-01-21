Prince William reveals who does the cooking in the Wales' household

Prince William (opens in new tab) revealed rare insight into his home life on his latest royal visit, admitting to his struggles in the kitchen and sharing who takes charge of cooking for his family-of-five.

On his latest solo royal visit, Prince William spent time in Slough with Together As One, a charity helping to tackle young gang violence. During the trip, William joined a group of young carers as they learnt about food nutrition and cooking skills with chef and teacher Kevin Muhammad.

While turning his hand to making teriyaki chicken with the group, William revealed rare insight into his home life and his, self-admittedly, lacking cooking skills.

He shared, "I do a mean steak," before confessing that his sauces do come out "quite dry or lumpy." Keen to learn, William shared that it was a skill he wants to "work on".

(Image credit: David Rose - Pool/Getty Images)

Despite his poor home cooking, Chef Muhammad said after the class, "William said it was amazing, he was very impressed with the food and impressed with the five-spice we put in and how it was seasoned."

The chef has since revealed that William told him his wife, Kate Middleton, is a much better cook than he is. However, the chef did say that William admitted "he's not a fan of fresh coriander" when Kate puts it in her dishes.

William's cooking skills have often been a topic of conversation, with coverage of his culinary skills showing he has arguably improved in the kitchen over the years. He previously spoke about his cooking back in 2017, saying, "I get really worried about cooking it - I hate over-cooking steak. I like it medium-rare, so quite alive."

(Image credit: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

As the old saying goes, the way to a someone's heart is through their stomach, and it appears that William knew this. Kate Middleton previously told ABC News, "He did cook for me quite a bit at university, and he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going."

William added, "When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and what would happen is I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation… so I was quite glad she was there at the time."

