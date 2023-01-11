Prince Harry admits he does this embarrassing thing when he watches The Crown - and it’s SO relatable
The Duke of Sussex has revealed he's watched both old and new episodes of the popular Netflix series but can't resist doing this one thing while tuning in...
Prince Harry has revealed he does this embarrassing thing when he watches old and recent seasons of The Crown - and it's SO relatable.
- Prince Harry admits he watches The Crown and "fact checks" it.
- The Duke of Sussex spilled the details on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton's very rare birthday treat given back after 'financial struggles' (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry proved he's just like the rest of us when he's watching The Crown on Netflix after admitting he "fact checks it while he watches it".
You'd think that being a member of the Royal Family all his life would mean the Duke of Sussex, 38, would instantly know whether The Crown's portrayal of past events based on the Royal Family were fact or fiction but it appears he too needs a little help.
And he's not the only one, while many of us are guilty of pausing the series to check Google to see if the show's version of events really did happen, Princess Diana's private secretary Patrick Jephson fact-checks The Crown Season 5 (opens in new tab) and previously shared what “was made up”.
Prince Harry's candid admission that he too 'fact-checks' the show comes following the release of his new explosive memoir Spare (opens in new tab) which released earlier this week. During a promo interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Duke of Sussex confirmed what fans have been keen to find out.
Stephen asked Harry, "You've got to have watched some of The Crown right?" To which the audience laughed.
Harry replied, "People loving that" before confessing, "Yes I have actually watched The Crown."
Intrigued to know more, Stephen asked, "Oh yeah, the recent stuff or the older stuff?"
Harry clarified, "The older stuff and the more recent stuff." Netflix is currently airing season 5 of The Crown (opens in new tab) along with all previous seasons that feature a different mix of The Crown cast (opens in new tab).
Stephen joked, "Do you fact check it while you watch it?"
And after a roar of laughter from the audience, Harry admitted, "Um, yes I do actually."
Much to the audience's delight, Harry received a round of applause as he added, "Which by the way, by the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right."
You can watch a clip of Harry making the confession below,
And fans find his admission hilarious, one fan put, "The fact checking moment: followed by a crying with laughter emoji.
Another fan wrote, "I love this side of him! So refreshing! He's a naturally funny and appealing guy!"
While a third fan claimed, "Well at least his part in the show will be accurate!"
You can watch the full interview of Prince Harry on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on the YouTube channel below.
Prince Harry's memoir Spare is on sale now. You can also watch Prince Harry interviews with Tom Bradby and on 60 Minutes as both are available to stream on ITVX.
