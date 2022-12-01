Kate Middleton makes surprise US basketball appearance and fans are all saying the same thing

Sitting courtside at the Boston Celtics Vs Miami Heat basketball game, all eyes were on Kate Middleton and her ‘stunning’ outfit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Boston for the first stint of their US tour, surprising fans by appearing courtside at a Celtics game

Royal fans were delighted to see them, especially Kate, with fans comparing her to a ‘model’ and praising her outfit

Kicking off their US tour, the Prince and Princess of Wales surprised royal fans at a Boston Celtics Vs Miami Heat game and fans are all saying the same thing about Kate.

The couple landed in the US on November 30th and proved their true sports fans by sitting courtside at the Celtics game. They put on a stylish display, with William wearing a smart navy suit, but all eyes were on Kate!

The mother of three wore her brunette hair in loose waves and paired a navy, structured blazer with a pair of sleek black leggings and of course, heels, which she uses an ingenious hack to keep from slipping off (opens in new tab).

Kate is often praised by fans for her outfits and sustainable fashion savvy (opens in new tab), often re-wearing some of her favorite pieces. Some might remember her blue blazer from her visit to Olympic Park in October (opens in new tab). She is also known to take some styling tips from the likes of Meghan Markle (opens in new tab), with her love of camel-colored coats and from Princess Diana - especially with polka dot print dresses (opens in new tab).

Royal watchers were quick to compliment her appearance, with one replying to a tweet from user @Royallybelle (opens in new tab), saying that Kate, “Always dresses on point!”

Another then replied, “Absolutely stunning! Love her leggings! ❤️🙏🙏!” with a third comparing the Princess of Wales to ‘a model.’

William also got a shoutout, with one Twitter user saying, “Will, you look good too! But all eyes are on Catherine, walks like a star!”

Replying to one of Prince William and Kate’s official Tweets from the game, some were left slightly disappointed as they hoped the couple would be caught on the kiss cam - a tradition at US sporting matches.

One remarked, “ We wanted the kiss cam!”

Regardless though, Boston’s residents have made Celtic fans of William and Kate, with the pair posting a picture from the game saying, “Let’s go Celtics, let’s go!"