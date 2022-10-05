Why Meghan and Harry's hotly anticipated Netflix docu-series could be ‘shelved indefinitely'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docu-series could reportedly face major changes and delays.

Despite being earmarked for release in December 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan’s long-awaited series could be set to be 'shelved'.

The couple are apparently ‘panicked’ over the docu-series tone and are said to be pushing for edits to ensure it is respectful.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it was revealed that King Charles is ‘set to pay rent’ to Prince William since taking the throne (opens in new tab) .

After signing their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan’s docu-series (opens in new tab) was scheduled for release in December. However, reports now suggest that the project could be shelved ‘indefinitely’ as the couple are pushing to make extensive changes.

The anticipated series was set to air following the release of The Crown season five (opens in new tab), but now, just months before the prospective release date, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be having ‘second thoughts' over its contents.

Sources claim that the couple is trying to 'walk back content' in the wake of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s death to ensure the tone is respectful.

(Image credit: Getty Images / ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/POOL/AFP)

Page Six (opens in new tab) has reported that the documentary is thought to contain ‘truth bombs’ involving King Charles, the Queen Consort and even the Prince and Princess of Wales - with one source claiming, “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project."

Another also claimed that, "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

The publication also cited a Netflix source who alleged, “They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided - to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” before adding, “Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The insider then also remarked, “Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward."

So far there has been little confirmation about the project, though Meghan did let slip in her viral interview with the Cut, that it will document their ‘love story.’

This development also follows reports that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is also facing delays, with Harry requesting ‘last minute changes’ (opens in new tab) following the passing of his grandmother, the Queen - after concerns that its contents could be deemed ‘insensitive.’

As of yet, there is no official release date for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series.