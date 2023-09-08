Prince Harry jokes about being a ‘father-of-five’ as he opens up on the ‘challenges’ of parenting

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has opened up on the 'challenges' of being a 'father-of-five' and his remarks have sparked laughter.

The Duke of Sussex, who jetted into the UK to give a keynote speech and hand out a gong at the WellChild Awards 2023 in London, had the audience laughing in empathy as he made a joke remark about parenting.

It comes as Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘nervous’ Prince Harry will ‘overshadow’ first anniversary of the Queen’s death with ‘another outburst’ directed at the family.

Prince Harry is dad to son Prince Archie, four, and daughter Princess Lilibet, two with wife Meghan Markle and they also have three dogs - a black Labrador called Pula and two rescue beagles named Guy and Momma 'Mia'.

And he made comical reference to juggling his expanding family as he gave a heartfelt speech to a room of seriously ill children and their families and carers.

Harry said, "As a father-of-two – and three dogs, so basically five souls," the audience laughed and the Duke continued, "I’m acutely aware of the many joys and challenges that come with parenting.”

“And that’s with kids who aren’t facing health challenges. So, to the parent carers in the room, you have my sincerest admiration and respect."

I'm watching Well Child Awards in association with @GSK live!My heart is full of warmth & admiration for these incredible kids & their wonderful carers.🥺❤️💜Here's part of an amazing speech by @WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.#PrinceHarry#WellChildAwards pic.twitter.com/0zxFiUFSB9September 7, 2023 See more

He went on to praise their work and made a heartfelt pledge. “The level of support and responsibility you share daily is unrivalled and without fail.

“You deserve all the assistance you need – whether it’s training enough skilled carers to help shoulder the increasing demands of 24/7 care routines or simply providing time and space for you to take a break once in a while."

“It is our collective responsibility to continue to provide new and existing resources for you, to advocate on your behalf, and to help in any way we can.

“You are proof that not all superheroes wear capes!”

Prince Harry, who attended the awards alone, leaving wife Meghan and their children at home in LA, also paid tribute to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II who died September 8 last year.

He said, "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

