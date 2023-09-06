'The greatest blessing in life’ Princess Beatrice and Edoardo share wonderful family news with fans

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have shared some 'blessed' family news with fans.

The couple, who famously got married in 2020 during a low-key wedding amid lockdown, are set to celebrate a family wedding once more after news that Edoardo's younger brother Alby Shale has got engaged.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a sweet snap of brother Alby and his fiancée Chelsea and captioned it, "So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! [ring emoji] Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!"

With fans sharing his joy at the lovely news.

One fan wrote, "Brothers love is one of the best things in world. You're lucky to have such blessing."

Another fan put, "Congratulations to your brother and his fiancee."

While a third fan added, "Good luck to this lovely young couple."

It's not the first time Edoardo has mentioned his brother on Instagram, as Albie previously penned a poem in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II who died last year.

At the time Edoardo shared his kind words with fans on Instagram, and captioned it, "Your Majesty, Thank you. Thank you to my wonderful brother Alby Shale for writing this for Beatrice and thank you for allowing us to share it. Thank you."

The post was liked by more than 19,000 followers.

The poem, titled, Your Majesty, Thank You, was shared just a week after the news that the Queen had died.

And royal fans might not have to wait too long before seeing Edoardo, Princess Beatrice and daughter Sienna at the sweet nuptials.

