Kate Middleton is ignored at her children's school as she 'rolls up her sleeves' and 'helps out with events'

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is reportedly not 'given a second glance' by other parents at her children's school, allowing her to 'roll up her sleeves' and 'help out with school events' whenever she wants.

According to source, Kate is a 'hands-on' participant in school events and is 'very keen' to connect with other families attending the school.

She likely feels relaxed at the school because parents reportedly ignore her as they are 'more interested' in a Victoria's Secret model whose children also attend the same school.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton relies on her mum for ‘help, advice, and guidance’ when it comes to parenting.

The time is finally here; term time has begun. Whether you're excited about sending the kids back into class so you can have some time to yourself again or you're slightly worried about the beginning of term as you help a highly sensitive child go back to school, the kids are off in their best school shoes and carrying all their back-to-school supplies.

This time is no different for the royals. Their time at Balmoral Castle has come to an end with King Charles and Queen Camilla hosting their first Ghillies Ball, a long-standing tradition in the The Firm, and waving the Wales children off as they head home to prepare for the new school year.

Like many children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be dropped off ahead of their lessons by their mum, Kate Middleton. The mother-of-three reportedly spends a lot of time at the school, getting stuck in with events like 'sports days' and 'fundraisers.'

You might think the future Queen would cause a bit of a stir at the school gates but, according to a source, the parents at their children's school don't even give the Princess a second glance!

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

That's because they're reportedly 'far more interested' in another celebrity parent doing the morning drop off.

An anonymous parent previously told The Mail, "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run too, and the dads are far more interested in her."

This lax approach to Kate's presence might be what has given her enough confidence to get involved with many of the school's events, knowing that she won't cause too much of a stir when getting stuck in and helping out.

A source told OK! Magazine, "She [Kate] comes from a supportive family so she's very keen on family networks and networks of friends and organisations.

"As parents, they are also very good at rolling up their sleeves and helping out with school events; sports days, fundraisers, and that sort of thing. They try to just be like normal parents with normal parenting challenges."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

To create that 'normal' childhood, Kate is said to be using her own upbringing as a 'template' for how she and Prince William can create a healthy environment for their children despite them sitting second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe previously shared with OK! Magazine, "She's a very hands-on mum, so she always makes sure she's the one going with the children to buy school shoes as well as stocking up on school stationery.

"Everything is very straightforward with William and Kate. Aside from the school fees, they're bringing up their children in a quintessentially British middle-class way."