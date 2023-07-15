Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his family to ‘call a truce’ and begin planning his return to the UK

Prince Harry has reportedly 'called Prince William' to ‘call a truce’ and begin planning his return to the UK as concerns over money and his and Meghan Markle's future in America grow.

A source has claimed that Prince Harry left his brother Prince William 'stunned' after calling him to 'call a truce.'

According to an inside source, the Prince reportedly told his family that him and Meghan Markle 'would be open to going back to London where they would serve King Charles.'

Prince Harry's move to America broke many royal hearts, as did the following feud and allegations revealed in both the Prince's memoir Spare and his and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. A lot of the Prince's relationships have been damaged, his bond with his brother Prince William being perhaps one of the most neglected. But could we finally be getting a hint at reconciliation?

The siblings have reportedly hardly spoken to each other since Harry stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal Family, with a friend of Prince William's telling The Daily Beast earlier this year that William and Harry's relationship is now "non-existent."

But that could all be about to change because, according to an inside source, Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his brother with the aim of finally 'calling a truce.'

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Speaking to In Touch, an inside source revealed that, "Harry admitted he'd phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles."

According to the source, William was left "stunned" by the phone call and "didn't quite know what to say," but King Charles allegedly told Harry that he would "think about his offer".

Not everyone was left happy at the situation though. The source shared that Meghan isn't so keen on returning to live in the UK and was both "taken aback" and "livid" at her husband when she found out about his phone call with William.

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

So what has prompted Harry's change of heart? According to In Touch, Harry has become increasingly "panicked" about money and is questioning his and Meghan's future in America. The source told them, "Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family."

It's not all a surprise though. For all the allegations and shocking stories the Prince has shared about his family, he was always said he was open to reconciliation and wanted to get his "brother and father back."

Following the Prince's revelation, many experts offered advice including one relationship expert who said the family should ‘take it slow’ and ‘set boundaries’ if and when they begin to repair their relationship, and another shared that repairing the relationship is "going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable."

So will we once again hear Prince William call Harry his age-old nickname 'Harold'? We can only hope at this stage but the speculation is promising.