Prince Harry’s UK return confirmed for a cause close to his heart, on the eve of the 1st anniversary of the Queen's death

Prince Harry will return to the UK when he attends the prestigious WellChild Awards on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother.

The Duke of Sussex has been in and out of the UK over the last 12 months making various court appearances and attending the King's Coronation, leaving his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home in LA.

But next month (September) it has been confirmed that he will attend a charity awards event for a cause that is close to his heart. The charity announced his attendance at the WellChild Awards 2023 taking place in London on September 7th, where he will present the Inspirational Child (4-6) Award and deliver a speech.

Prince Harry has been a patron of the charity for the last 15 years - providing "invaluable help" raising awareness and financial contributions.

He said, "For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”

During the event, which is taking place on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke will fly in for the ceremony and spend time with each winner and their families at a special reception.

And fans have praised his attendance, which will mark his 12th appearance at the awards. But he's not expected to bring his children along, as his lawyers told a court hearing earlier this year that the is unwilling to bring his children to the UK because it is not safe, deeming it too risky without police protection.

One fan posted this on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter), "Great work Prince Harry! I hope there’s a day where it's safe for you to bring your whole family on a trip like this."

Another fan added, "It is safe, would love Harry & the kids to come over."

While a third fan put, "Love Harry’s commitment to WellChild."

Last years' award ceremony was forced to continue without Prince Harry as he rushed to Balmoral Castle to be at the Queen's bedside. But on the first anniversary since her death, King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to mark the occasion privately. Instead, Prince William and Kate Middleton are due to lead the nation's tribute on the anniversary, addressing the nation either in person or via their social media, according to The Mirror.

The awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of children and young people living with serious illnesses or complex medical needs and honour the dedication of those around them who go the extra mile to keep these children healthy and happy.

The awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of children and young people living with serious illnesses or complex medical needs and honour the dedication of those around them who go the extra mile to keep these children healthy and happy.