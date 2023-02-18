Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mocked by popular US comedy show as the couple drop in US opinion polls
The digs have divided viewers
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Fans of the US comedy show South Park were left divided after the latest episode ruthlessly mocked Prince Harry (opens in new tab)and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) following their reported drop in US opinion polls.
- The most recent episode of the cartoon comedy South Park left fans divided as characters resembling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made clear digs at the couple's recent projects.
- The episode follows the couple's reported drop in US opinion polls.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘thrive on their differences’ as the couple’s star sign compatibility makes them ‘strong,’ says celebrity psychic (opens in new tab).
A recent episode of the US cartoon comedy South Park has divided public opinion after mercilessly mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the episode, caricatures of the royal couple named the Prince and Princess of Canada repeatedly made digs at the couple for their contradicting wish for privacy following the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry's autobiography, Spare.
In the episode titled Worldwide Privacy Tour, the storyline followed the couple as they demanded privacy from the public during appearances on TV shows and on-screen interviews. The plot has been seen as a clear dig at the irony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's consistent demands for privacy despite their recent highly publicised tell-all projects.
In the episode, the Prince of Canada (Harry's cartoon caricature) was shown promoting his new autobiography, with the real title of Spare replaced by the fictional title Waaagh, a joke hinting that the Prince used the book to whine about his family.
Jokes about the Princess of Canada (Meghan's cartoon caricature) centred around the Princess being superficial with the harsh phrase '#DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife' being used by viewers of the show after the episode aired.
While some viewers enjoyed the brutal portrayal as South Park is known for it's relatively crude sense of humour, many others shared across social media that the episode was overly rude.
Comments by UK viewers held the general view that while the show was 'hard to watch,' to be mocked by a show as big as South Park was in fact an 'accolade' as it has been known to take shots at a number of high-profile celebrities.
However, the US show likely included the mocking portrayal of Harry and Meghan in its recent episode due to reports that the couple has dropped in US opinion polls. The dip in popularity comes after the release of Prince Harry's book and the couple's Netflix docuseries.
Related articles:
- Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will get to wear crowns to King Charles’ coronation (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry has ‘changed so much’ from the ‘free, easy going boy’ he once was, says Princess Diana’s former butler (opens in new tab)
- King Charles laughs awkwardly and asks ‘who?’ when told to ‘bring back’ Prince Harry (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving attention away from documentaries and towards ‘rom coms’ and ‘feel good’ programmes’ for upcoming Netflix projects (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle sparks rumours she could relaunch her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ this month (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince Harry has ‘changed so much’ from the ‘free, easy going boy’ he once was, says Princess Diana’s former butler
“He needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
What is Cheat about on Netflix? All you need to know about the new show
It's a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit and barefaced lying
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry has ‘changed so much’ from the ‘free, easy going boy’ he once was, says Princess Diana’s former butler
“He needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles laughs awkwardly and asks ‘who?’ when told to ‘bring back’ Prince Harry
He looked keen to move on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle revealed she is a ‘sucker’ for Valentine’s Day
The 14 of February is a significant date for the Duchess
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘thrive on their differences’ as the couple’s star sign compatibility makes them ‘strong,’ says celebrity psychic
Harry is a ‘sensible’ Virgo while Meghan is an ‘impulsive’ Leo
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will get to wear crowns to King Charles’ coronation
Certain members of the Royal Family will wear ‘coronets’ to the event
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving attention away from documentaries and towards ‘rom coms’ and ‘feel good’ programmes’ for upcoming Netflix projects
The couple are reportedly focusing on ‘fictional’ and ‘scripted’ content
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle sparks rumours she could relaunch her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ this month
Meghan shut down the blog in 2017 after she started dating Prince Harry
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and the Royal Family ‘haven’t made progress’ in peace talks following release of memoir, Spare
“Despite everything that’s happened, Harry does want his family in his life”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published