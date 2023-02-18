Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mocked by popular US comedy show as the couple drop in US opinion polls

Fans of the US comedy show South Park were left divided after the latest episode ruthlessly mocked Prince Harry (opens in new tab)and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) following their reported drop in US opinion polls.

A recent episode of the US cartoon comedy South Park has divided public opinion after mercilessly mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the episode, caricatures of the royal couple named the Prince and Princess of Canada repeatedly made digs at the couple for their contradicting wish for privacy following the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry's autobiography, Spare. 

In the episode titled Worldwide Privacy Tour, the storyline followed the couple as they demanded privacy from the public during appearances on TV shows and on-screen interviews. The plot has been seen as a clear dig at the irony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's consistent demands for privacy despite their recent highly publicised tell-all projects. 

In the episode, the Prince of Canada (Harry's cartoon caricature) was shown promoting his new autobiography, with the real title of Spare replaced by the fictional title Waaagh, a joke hinting that the Prince used the book to whine about his family

Jokes about the Princess of Canada (Meghan's cartoon caricature) centred around the Princess being superficial with the harsh phrase '#DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife' being used by viewers of the show after the episode aired.

While some viewers enjoyed the brutal portrayal as South Park is known for it's relatively crude sense of humour, many others shared across social media that the episode was overly rude.

Comments by UK viewers held the general view that while the show was 'hard to watch,' to be mocked by a show as big as South Park was in fact an 'accolade' as it has been known to take shots at a number of high-profile celebrities.

However, the US show likely included the mocking portrayal of Harry and Meghan in its recent episode due to reports that the couple has dropped in US opinion polls. The dip in popularity comes after the release of Prince Harry's book and the couple's Netflix docuseries. 

