Meghan Markle sparks rumours she could relaunch her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ this month

Meghan Markle has sparked rumours the she is going back to her lifestyle guru days after her team filed a trademark for 'The Tig', the name of her now defunct lifestyle blog.

Meghan created the site back in 2014, sharing personal reflections as well as her passion for food and travel. The blog, whose name was inspired by the Italian wine Tignanello, was shut down after she started dating Harry in 2017.

Announcing the end of her blog, Meghan wrote at the time, "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.

"You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything."

But in February 2022, Meghan's team filed a trademark for 'The Tig', with one royal expert revealing there were "whispers of a February 14, 2023, launch."

Meghan's business manager previously filed documents in 2019 allowing Meghan to keep the rights to her site until 2021. At the time, Meghan was still a senior royal and a Palace spokesperson said at the time that there were "absolutely no plans to relaunch ‘The Tig.’" Instead, they claimed the trademark was filed purely to "prevent false branding" and "avoid others purporting to be the duchess."

But now Meghan has no Palace rules holding her back from relaunching The Tig. Royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, told Fox News Digital that not only could Meghan be returning to her lifestyle blog, but she could be doing so as early as this month.

"I believe Meghan is planning on relaunching ‘The Tig’ in February," she said. "Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan launched ‘The Tig’ at the height of her ‘Suits’ fame. I think ‘The Tig’ perfectly aligns with Meghan’s ultimate objective, which seems to be being an influencer rather than a royal."

Schofield believes the launch will happen on 14 February, citing the day as 'special' for Meghan. She explained, "Valentine’s Day is a special date for Meghan as it was the day the Sussexes announced their pregnancy [with their daughter] Lili. It was also the day Princess Diana confirmed she was pregnant with Prince Harry."

