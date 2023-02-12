King Charles laughs awkwardly and asks ‘who?’ when told to ‘bring back’ Prince Harry
He looked keen to move on
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles was left awkwardly laughing on a royal visit after mistakenly asking 'who?' when a royal fan asked him to 'bring back' Prince Harry (opens in new tab).
- On a royal engagement earlier this week, King Charles was heard asking 'who?' when a royal fan asked him if he could 'bring back' Prince Harry.
- The awkward interaction left King Charles with no option but to awkwardly laugh off the comment.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), How to apply for Coronation concert tickets - everything you need to know (opens in new tab).
Since the release of his shocking memoir Spare (opens in new tab) on 10 January, Prince Harry has retreated back into the private life. Just as royal fans have heard no comment from the royal family regarding the accusations, Prince Harry has too been silent.
While the weight of the claims made by Harry against various members of his family continues to sink in, attention has shifted to King Charles III's coronation ceremony, which will take place on 6 May (opens in new tab). The conversation around whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) will actually be attending the historic event has showed the wish of many royal fans for the family's imminent reconciliation.
But many hopes were dashed earlier this week when The King spoke to members of the public at the University of East London. One brave royal fan yelled in The King's direction, "Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?," as reported by Us Weekly.
Charles replied to the question with a heartbreaking, "Who?"
In all likelihood, Charles' question came as he only managed to hear that last part of the fan's question, and was genuinely asking for clarification.
The fan replied, "Harry, your son," putting the King in a difficult spot. In an awkward move, Charles just laughed and moved on.
Similarly, Prince William previously ignored a journalist who asked him if he had read Spare, with the Prince following the Royal Family's approach of steering clear of the drama.
Meanwhile, one source told People about the coronation, "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family.
"If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."
Related articles:
- Prince Harry and the Royal Family ‘haven’t made progress’ in peace talks following release of memoir, Spare (opens in new tab)
- Prince William asks ‘Is that me?’ as he hilariously mistakes photo of his younger self for Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton is keen to ‘rewrite the royal rulebook’ and ‘look past protocols’ on royal visits, according to body language expert (opens in new tab)
- Schoolgirl gives Queen Camilla handwritten note asking to visit Princess Charlotte at Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab)
- King Charles and Prince William ‘have never been closer’ despite disagreements over Prince Harry’s attendance at coronation, claims friend (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Meghan Markle revealed she is a ‘sucker’ for Valentine’s Day
The 14 of February is a significant date for the Duchess
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Where was Your Place or Mine filmed? The dreamy locations featured in Netflix's latest rom com
While you may not bump into Ashton Kutcher visiting the film's backdrop, the views are stunning enough on their own
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘thrive on their differences’ as the couple’s star sign compatibility makes them ‘strong,’ says celebrity psychic
Harry is a ‘sensible’ Virgo while Meghan is an ‘impulsive’ Leo
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles and Prince William ‘have never been closer’ despite disagreements over Prince Harry’s attendance at coronation, claims friend
“He will do what his father wants”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving attention away from documentaries and towards ‘rom coms’ and ‘feel good’ programmes’ for upcoming Netflix projects
The couple are reportedly focusing on ‘fictional’ and ‘scripted’ content
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and the Royal Family ‘haven’t made progress’ in peace talks following release of memoir, Spare
“Despite everything that’s happened, Harry does want his family in his life”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood ‘apart’ but looked ‘confident’ at star-studded celebrity wedding
The pair were spotted at Ellen DeGeneres' vow renewal earlier this week
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles' huge decision for Archie and Lilibet that's still 'up in the air'
King Charles III has a huge decision still to make that could affect the future of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles to miss out on this huge royal honour the Queen held for more than 30 years
King Charles won't be given a special royal honour that his mother had
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles’ Balmoral estate is looking for new staff as the monarch advertises unique job role
The role has been described as an ‘exciting opportunity’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published