King Charles laughs awkwardly and asks ‘who?’ when told to ‘bring back’ Prince Harry

King Charles was left awkwardly laughing on a royal visit after mistakenly asking 'who?' when a royal fan asked him to 'bring back' Prince Harry (opens in new tab).

On a royal engagement earlier this week, King Charles was heard asking 'who?' when a royal fan asked him if he could 'bring back' Prince Harry.

The awkward interaction left King Charles with no option but to awkwardly laugh off the comment.

Since the release of his shocking memoir Spare (opens in new tab) on 10 January, Prince Harry has retreated back into the private life. Just as royal fans have heard no comment from the royal family regarding the accusations, Prince Harry has too been silent.

While the weight of the claims made by Harry against various members of his family continues to sink in, attention has shifted to King Charles III's coronation ceremony, which will take place on 6 May (opens in new tab). The conversation around whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) will actually be attending the historic event has showed the wish of many royal fans for the family's imminent reconciliation.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

But many hopes were dashed earlier this week when The King spoke to members of the public at the University of East London. One brave royal fan yelled in The King's direction, "Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?," as reported by Us Weekly.

Charles replied to the question with a heartbreaking, "Who?"

In all likelihood, Charles' question came as he only managed to hear that last part of the fan's question, and was genuinely asking for clarification.

The fan replied, "Harry, your son," putting the King in a difficult spot. In an awkward move, Charles just laughed and moved on.

(Image credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Similarly, Prince William previously ignored a journalist who asked him if he had read Spare, with the Prince following the Royal Family's approach of steering clear of the drama.

Meanwhile, one source told People about the coronation, "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family.

"If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

