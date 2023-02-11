Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘thrive on their differences’ as the couple’s star sign compatibility makes them ‘strong,’ says celebrity psychic
Harry is a ‘sensible’ Virgo while Meghan is an ‘impulsive’ Leo
According to a celebrity psychic, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have very different personalities based on their star signs, making them a 'strong couple' who ‘thrive on their differences.’
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's differing star signs are reportedly a great help in their relationship, with a celebrity psychic stating that their differences make them the 'ideal tag-team.'
- While Harry is a 'sensible' and 'logical' Virgo, Meghan is an 'impulsive' Leo, making their approach to marriage and parenting very different from one another.
In other royal news
Since they got married back in 2018 (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been constantly 'learning' from each other. While it may seem an obvious fact for a young couple, according to celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman (opens in new tab), Harry and Meghan's differing star signs mean they have different approaches to marriage and parenting and they subsequently learn from each other's very different personalities.
Inbaal Honigman, who spoke to Spin Genie about the royal couple, explained that Prince Harry is a "sensible" and "logical" Virgo, while his wife, Meghan Markle, is an "impulsive" Leo.
"Virgos accept people as they are, they don’t judge and don’t try to change the other person, so all signs are kind of compatible with Virgo," she explained, adding that Virgos like Harry are often more than willing to fit their lives around their partner.
She continued, "This sheds a lot of light on the joint decisions of the Sussexes, since Meghan as the fiery Leo would make impulsive decisions, and Harry would calculate the risks and opportunities, and if he can see a logical reason to take a particular step, he’ll get on board."
Speaking of their parenting techniques, the psychic shared that Harry's star sign means he is "practical" while Meghan is more likely to be "inspiring."
But the differences are not a bad thing at all, in fact, Inbaal explained that they are likely what make Harry and Meghan such a 'strong' pairing. She explained, "Together they’re a strong couple that thrive on their differences.
"This makes them the ideal tag-team, because each of them is always learning something new from the other, and they’re both excited to show the other one how to do things their way."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
