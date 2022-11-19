Prince Harry planned to step back from the Royal Family as early as 2018, claims royal biographer
In the same year, he even spoke to Oprah Winfrey about an interview
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A royal biographer has revealed that Prince Harry (opens in new tab) was "looking for a way out" of the royal family as early as 2018, just six months after his and Meghan Markle's royal wedding (opens in new tab).
- A royal biographer has claimed that Prince Harry started trying to leave the royal family in 2018, two years before he and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals (opens in new tab)
- The source has also claimed that Harry spoke with Oprah in December 2018 about conducting a tell-all interview on life as a royal
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost first Netflix douseries director over ‘artistic differences’, claims TV insider (opens in new tab)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) may have shocked the UK public when they stepped down as working royals in 2020, but the plans had been in the works for quite some time - for years in fact.
Speaking to Marie Claire, royal biographer Andrew Morton claimed that Prince Harry was looking for ways out of the family as early as 2018. He also shared insights into what was happening behind the scenes when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married back in 2018 and what did, and did not, influence Prince Harry's decision to leave the monarchy.
He said, "I think the Queen did her best to bring her [Meghan] into the family. I mean, demonstrably so. She took her on public engagements, notably up to Merseyside. She gave her jewellery, pearls and so on. She put her assistant private secretary, Samantha [Cohen], into her office to teach her about, you know, the niceties of the Commonwealth and the monarchy."
Despite the warm welcome from the Queen, Morton explained that "within six months" of marrying Meghan, Prince Harry was exploring ways to step back from his family.
He told the publication, "I mean, sadly, Harry was talking to Oprah in December 2018 at a hotel in London, discussing interviews, and he was looking for a way out, even then. Yeah, within six months... they married in May 2018, didn't they? Yeah, so it's December, or November."
While it would occur nearly three years after their first alleged meeting, in March 2021, Prince Harry sat down with Oprah as he and Meghan shared details of their struggles within the royal family in a tell-all interview.
In the interview, the couple made a slew of claims about members of the royal family, none of which Morton believes the family saw coming.
When Morton was asked whether the Royal Family sensed that 'trouble' would be coming their way after the wedding, he answered, "No, I don't think they did."
"I mean, you know, they certainly knew that Harry was not happy in the royal family, and as you know, he's been to counseling, psychological counseling," Morton told Marie Claire. "He found it very difficult appearing in public."
"And yet, conversely, he had the Diana touch, he was and is quite a charismatic individual. And so, for that matter, was Meghan, even though obviously both are now the butt of tremendous criticism from people."
Related articles:
- Prince Harry shares emotional letter about losing his mum Princess Diana - 'somedays are harder than others' (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton takes style tips from Meghan Markle as she rocks chic camel coat (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle draws comparison to Princess Diana as it’s revealed she quietly helped a family in need (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas plans as they 'reject' King Charles' Sandringham invite (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle's six-word response to being told she's taken an 'unfathomable amount of sh*t' revealed in new podcast (opens in new tab)