Meghan Markle draws comparison to Princess Diana as it’s revealed she quietly helped a family in need

It has been revealed that Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) quietly helped a family during the 2021 US baby formula shortage, with her heartwarming actions drawing comparisons to those of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Media mogul Tyler Perry has revealed how Meghan Markle helped one of his employees to get baby formula during the US's 2021 baby formula shortage

Meghan's desire to help the couple has reminded many of Princess Diana's passion for helping others, with royal fans drawing comparisons between the two

The comparisons between Meghan Markle and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, are countless. Whether it is their taste in fashion, their struggle to navigate royal life, or their empathy for those who are struggling, the similarities between the two royals are clear. And the media mogul Tyler Perry has once again reminded us of Meghan’s similarity to Diana, recounting a heartwarming story where Meghan quietly stepped in to help a family feed their baby.

On the 12th of November at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala, Perry detailed the impacts of the US's 2021 baby formula shortage during his introduction for the evening’s Giving Tree Award recipient, Kim Kardashian.

He shared with the audience full of celebrities that one of his employees couldn’t find any baby formula anywhere, just as millions of other families across the country could not.

The employee was shaken, desperate and urgently needed help. They asked Perry if he could help them get formula for their baby, but after searching high and low himself, he came up empty-handed.

Now feeling desperate himself, Perry reached out to his friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) for help. The royal couple were in London at the time, celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab), and Perry hoped that formula could be found in the UK and bought back to the US.

After hearing the story, Meghan promised to look into the matter personally on behalf of Perry’s employee, and set to searching stores in London herself. This desire to help, and do so personally, has reminded royal fans of the personal touch Princess Diana emulated when helping others.

While Princess Diana may be remembered in part for her battle with The Firm (opens in new tab), her revenge dress and her shocking, untimely death (opens in new tab), her dedication to humanitarian efforts stands above them all. One of the most poignant quotes Princess Diana is remembered by today is one about just that.

“Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society,” she said. “It is a goal and an essential part of my life - a kind of destiny. Whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are.”

With all her charity work, kindness to others and desire to speak out against injustices, it is no shock that Meghan Markle is regularly compared to Princess Diana. Meghan has picked up Diana’s torch and is comfortably carrying it with the same grace.

