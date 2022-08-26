Prince Harry 'proves critics wrong' with 'clear message' on latest tour

A royal expert has praised Prince Harry for his latest tour to Africa, saying he’s ‘proved people wrong’ with his actions. 

The Duke of Sussex is said to have proved doubters wrong as he’s dubbed his ‘mother’s son’ (opens in new tab) by royal fans during his emotional, solo tour of Africa.

Prince Harry traveled to the continent as part of his role as ‘President of African Parks’ and met with President Kagame and visited the Kigali Genocide memorial. It was here where Harry was pictured looking visibly moved and emotional as he paid his respects, earning him comparisons from royal fans to his late mother Princess Diana - who was known for her humanitarian work.

The trip however almost flew very much under the radar, with royal expert Jennie Bond revealing that she was ‘gobsmacked’ by how quiet it was kept. 

Speaking to OK (opens in new tab), Bond remarked, “He must have been disguised rather heavily but I am absolutely astounded by it. I'm sure there would have been a Netflix crew with him but this charity, African Parks, is very close to his heart.”

Despite being kept low-key, Bond claims that the trip has sent a 'message’ and proved his ability to get the job done.

Bond said, “His heart is in Africa, I don't doubt his sincerity, I don't think this is a stunt. I admire that he has shown that he can do his work without a posse of photographers and press, he can run his own show."

Before adding, "There will be sniping but I think on this occasion he's proved people wrong. If this is a Netflix deal then exclusivity will be a part of it but it could a message to his doubters that he and Meghan really don't want to be high profile."

This trip would have been an important one for Harry, who has previously revealed the special place Africa holds for him. 

It’s where he says he feels closest to his mother - with he and Meghan sharing that they felt like they had her ‘magic’ with them (opens in new tab) during their first royal tour there. Prince Harry also revealed it’s the place where he realized Meghan was his ‘soulmate.’ (opens in new tab)

