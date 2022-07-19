Prince Harry reveals the moment he knew Meghan Markle was his 'soulmate' in passionate speech

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has recounted the moment he knew wife Meghan was his ‘soulmate’ in a powerful United Nations address.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City for Prince Harry’s keynote speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations for ‘Nelson Mandela International Day’.

It was during this speech that Harry made touching comments about his mother Princess Diana and dubbed Meghan his ‘soulmate’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an exciting trip to New York City for Prince Harry’s keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly, for Nelson Mandela International Day. During his poignant speech, Harry detailed his connections with Africa and made this romantic declaration about Meghan.

Prince Harry was supported by Meghan as he took the stage to address the attendees of the United Nations meeting - the pair traveled from their home in LA (opens in new tab) but it is unknown whether their children, Archie and Lilibet also got to enjoy the trip to the Big Apple.

Taking to the stage, Harry gave an impassioned speech. He spoke on climate change, and poverty, as well as referencing Nelson Mandela’s life and the challenges still facing the country today.

He then went on to detail his personal and deep connection to Africa, revealing that it’s a place where he feels closest to his mother and where he realized that his wife, Meghan was the ‘one.’

He said, “Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again,

"It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

The couple famously enjoyed a royal tour to South Africa in 2019, where they were reportedly convinced they had ‘Princess Diana’s magic’ (opens in new tab) with them.

It was during their trip that they introduced Archie to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu (opens in new tab) and where Harry claims, he realized that Meghan was his ‘soulmate.’