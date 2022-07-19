Prince Harry reveals the moment he knew Meghan Markle was his 'soulmate' in passionate speech
Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew wife Meghan was his ‘soulmate’ in a powerful United Nations address
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry has recounted the moment he knew wife Meghan was his ‘soulmate’ in a powerful United Nations address.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City for Prince Harry’s keynote speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations for ‘Nelson Mandela International Day’.
- It was during this speech that Harry made touching comments about his mother Princess Diana and dubbed Meghan his ‘soulmate’.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after the Queen's cheeky quip in response to an awkward moment (opens in new tab) during her latest outing was revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an exciting trip to New York City for Prince Harry’s keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly, for Nelson Mandela International Day. During his poignant speech, Harry detailed his connections with Africa and made this romantic declaration about Meghan.
Prince Harry was supported by Meghan as he took the stage to address the attendees of the United Nations meeting - the pair traveled from their home in LA (opens in new tab) but it is unknown whether their children, Archie and Lilibet also got to enjoy the trip to the Big Apple.
Taking to the stage, Harry gave an impassioned speech. He spoke on climate change, and poverty, as well as referencing Nelson Mandela’s life and the challenges still facing the country today.
He then went on to detail his personal and deep connection to Africa, revealing that it’s a place where he feels closest to his mother and where he realized that his wife, Meghan was the ‘one.’
He said, “Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again,
"It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”
The couple famously enjoyed a royal tour to South Africa in 2019, where they were reportedly convinced they had ‘Princess Diana’s magic’ (opens in new tab) with them.
It was during their trip that they introduced Archie to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu (opens in new tab) and where Harry claims, he realized that Meghan was his ‘soulmate.’
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
The Queen's cheeky quip in response to awkward moment during latest royal outing
The Queen had a quick-witted reaction to a phone going off during a royal visit
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Aldi has slashed £50 off this trendy BBQ that shoppers love
It's too hot to cook - unless you do it outside on this fancy barbecue that Aldi shoppers rave about
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Last updated
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'convinced' they had 'Princess Diana's magic' on royal tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are claimed to have attributed royal tour success to 'Diana's magic'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry says he sees Princess Diana’s ‘legacy’ in his children in touching video tribute
Prince Harry says he sees Princess Diana in Archie and Lilibet
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry's reassuring comment to Prince William during last brotherly moment revealed by lip reader
Prince Harry's sweet comment to Prince William at Diana's statue unveiling has been deciphered
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming
Could there be another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview in the pipeline?
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Princess Diana's hopes for Prince Harry to stand by William in 'lonely' life as heir to throne
Princess Diana is said to have wanted Harry to stick by William in his 'lonely' role
By Caitlin Elliott • Last updated
-
The Queen 'still adores' Prince Harry despite his royal family exit
The Queen and Prince Harry are said to still have a very special bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Prince Charles pays rare heartfelt tribute to sons Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Charles has shared an adorable throwback snap of him with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William to mark Father's Day.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage return will be 'bittersweet'
By Selina Maycock • Published