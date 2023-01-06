Prince Harry recalls moment he told 'religious' Suits fans William and Kate about Meghan
According to Prince Harry's memoir, William and Kate were big fans of Suits and had priceless reactions to his dating news
Prince Harry has shared Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'mega fan' reactions to discovering that he was dating Suits actress, Meghan Markle, in his new 'Spare' memoir.
- Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' was reportedly put on sale early in Spain ahead of its release, sharing new insights into his relationship with the royal family.
- In one sweet excerpt, the Duke of Sussex recalled Prince William and Kate Middleton's first reactions to the news of him dating Meghan Markle, revealing he had no idea they were 'fans' of Suits.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it was revealed that Prince William took his wife Kate Middleton on a 'secret, thrill-seeking' weekend trip (opens in new tab).
The Duke of Sussex's hotly anticipated, tell-all book 'Spare' was scheduled for release on January 10th, however, revelations from the memoir are already making headlines, after The Guardian obtained an excerpt and the book hit shelves early in Spain.
So far Harry's explosive memoir has seen the father-of-two recall an alleged altercation during which Prince William 'attacked' him (opens in new tab) and detailed King Charles' heartfelt plea to his sons (opens in new tab) after Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.
Now, royal watchers have received even more insight about the royal family from the book, but this time regarding their initial reactions to the news Harry was dating Suits actress Meghan Markle.
Recalling one sweet moment, Harry wrote of how both the Prince and Princess of Wales were 'religious' viewers of the law-themed drama series and couldn't believe he was dating Rachel Zane herself (Meghan's character in the show).
According to New York Post (opens in new tab), in a translated extract from the Spanish version of Harry's memoir, he wrote how their "mouths fell open" after hearing the news, before, "They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said, 'F**k off'."
Harry then revealed that he was shocked by their initial reaction until the couple explained that they were not just "regular" but "religious" viewers of Suits.
He then joked that he was "barraged" with questions but only gave the pair the "redacted" version of their romance, citing that he didn't want to "give away too much".
While this cute exchange highlights the trio's previous closeness, royal experts now claim that the brother's relationship is 'hanging by a thread (opens in new tab)' amidst Harry's memoir and recently announced TV interviews with CBS and ITV. The dates of which are set to affect Kate in particular.
Both Harry's memoir and sit-down interviews are set to coined with Kate's 41st birthday, meaning she could be set for a very bittersweet birthday week (opens in new tab).
