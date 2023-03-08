Prince Harry reveals his secret to stopping Archie and Lilibet from crying - and you can try it too
The Duke of Sussex has opened up on his parenting tips during a recent interview.
Prince Harry has revealed the secret technique he uses to stop his children Archie and Lilibet from crying - and you can try it too!
- Prince Harry has shared the top tip he uses to stop his children from crying.
- The Duke of Sussex sat down with Dr Gabor Maté to discuss fatherhood.
Prince Harry has opened up on the parenting technique he uses to stop Archie and Lilibet from crying (opens in new tab).
The Duke of Sussex is very much a hands-on dad since stepping back as senior working members of the royal family (opens in new tab) and settling down in LA (opens in new tab)with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.
And after releasing his bombshell memoir Spare (opens in new tab), Harry has given fans a deeper insight into his personal life and in doing so he has opened up more about fatherhood and his parenting style (opens in new tab).
In a recent interview with Dr Gabor Maté, Prince Harry shared the sure fast way he gets his kids to stop crying and it doesn't involve the controlled crying technique (opens in new tab).
He explained, "Your children pick up on your energy more than you will ever know.
"If you had asked me about energy, seven, eight, 10 years ago I would have said “What are you talking about”. When I had my first child I realised what was going on."
Archie was born in 2019 (opens in new tab) - a year after Harry and Meghan got married (opens in new tab) and he's learnt a lot since then.
Harry stressed the key to successful soothing is ‘all about energy’, before adding, "Sometimes I would have to remove myself from the room, take a deep breath, let it out.
"And literally try and change my whole energy and go back in there. And all of a sudden he’s falling asleep in my arms."
Archie (opens in new tab) and Lilibet made a rare visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year and it's not clear whether they will return to the UK this year for King Charles' Coronation (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry, who has a strained relationship with his father King Charles and brother Prince William has also shared his feelings on children experiencing anger and frustration.
He said, "If they have a moment of frustration, allow them to have that and then talk to them about it afterwards," the dad added.
"Kids having those outbursts I think is part of growing up."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
