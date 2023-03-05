Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on ‘over-kill’ performance as they step out after Frogmore Cottage eviction
“An eviction notice has got to sting no matter how rich, famous and grown-up you are"
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As the news of their "eviction" from Frogmore Cottage (opens in new tab) broke, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) were spotted "smiling" with "underlying tension," as they put on an "over-kill" performance during a date night in LA.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen on a date night in LA just as the news of their "eviction" from Frogmore Cottage broke.
- According to a body language expert, the couple made "'deliberate" efforts to appear relaxed, with the both of them "smiling widely and laughing" though the "underlying tension" was clear.
- The royal news (opens in new tab) follows claims from an interior expert that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s house decor proves Frogmore Cottage wasn’t destined to be their forever home. (opens in new tab)
Following their retreat back into private life after the release of their highly personal projects, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), and Harry's memoir, Spare (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying a rare date night at the L.A. private members' club San Vicente Bungalows.
Whether it was purposeful or not, their celebrity sighting came just as the news of their "eviction" from Frogmore Cottage was beginning to break.
On the surface, the pair appeared to be relaxed, with them both smiling and laughing as paparazzi took photos of them from a distance. But one body language expert believes that this was all an elaborate "performance" from the couple who wanted to put on a brave face for the cameras.
Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert, Judi James, explained, "It can be a tough enough call when your parents re-decorate your bedroom after you first leave home, so an eviction notice has got to sting no matter how rich, famous and grown-up you are.
"Harry and Meghan’s response here seems to be a deliberate projection of non-verbal 'shrugging' i.e. smiling widely and laughing in the face of the recent Frogmore news.
"But this looks very much like a performance. These smiles appear to be over-kill rituals rather than grins that are prompted by authentic happiness. Meghan’s underlying signals suggest she has gone into 'vulnerable' mode, while Harry's are all about underlying tension.
"Harry's expression seems to change from one of wariness to one of beaming delight as he steps out of the car and faces the cameras. His behaviour suggests some anxiety and a desire to protect as he hops about, rounding his group up ... and ushering them into the venue."
Related articles:
- Meghan Markle was ‘really good fun’ and ‘very humble’ before she ‘had to cull’ her friends after meeting Prince Harry, claims former friend (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left “stunned” by proposed new owner of their former home Frogmore Cottage (opens in new tab)
- Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry (opens in new tab)
- Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting compares her ‘spare’ struggles to Prince Harry’s (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton and Prince William 'don't want' to follow in the Queen's footsteps for this 'modest' reason (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s house decor proves Frogmore Cottage wasn’t destined to be their forever home, claims interior expert
The couple were asked to vacate Frogmore back in January
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Why it may be a while until we see Princess Charlotte wear a tiara
If the youngster follows royal tradition, it could be years until she dons the iconic headpiece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s house decor proves Frogmore Cottage wasn’t destined to be their forever home, claims interior expert
The couple were asked to vacate Frogmore back in January
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle was ‘really good fun’ and ‘very humble’ before she ‘had to cull’ her friends after meeting Prince Harry, claims former friend
“It's interesting to have known her to see what it's like for her now”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left “stunned” by proposed new owner of their former home Frogmore Cottage
A royal expert has said it is ‘impossible to believe’ the eviction was not related to Harry’s autobiography Spare
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a surprisingly casual food delivery at their wedding reception
The pair have never commented on the decision despite the years long speculation
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting compares her ‘spare’ struggles to Prince Harry’s
“She did gripe about it a bit”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
The royal family will have big roles at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mocked by popular US comedy show as the couple drop in US opinion polls
The digs have divided viewers
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry has ‘changed so much’ from the ‘free, easy going boy’ he once was, says Princess Diana’s former butler
“He needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published