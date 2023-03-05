Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on ‘over-kill’ performance as they step out after Frogmore Cottage eviction

“An eviction notice has got to sting no matter how rich, famous and grown-up you are"

As the news of their "eviction" from Frogmore Cottage (opens in new tab) broke, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) were spotted "smiling" with "underlying tension," as they put on an "over-kill" performance during a date night in LA.

Following their retreat back into private life after the release of their highly personal projects, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), and Harry's memoir, Spare (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying a rare date night at the L.A. private members' club San Vicente Bungalows.

Whether it was purposeful or not, their celebrity sighting came just as the news of their "eviction" from Frogmore Cottage was beginning to break. 

On the surface, the pair appeared to be relaxed, with them both smiling and laughing as paparazzi took photos of them from a distance. But one body language expert believes that this was all an elaborate "performance" from the couple who wanted to put on a brave face for the cameras.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert, Judi James, explained, "It can be a tough enough call when your parents re-decorate your bedroom after you first leave home, so an eviction notice has got to sting no matter how rich, famous and grown-up you are.

"Harry and Meghan’s response here seems to be a deliberate projection of non-verbal 'shrugging' i.e. smiling widely and laughing in the face of the recent Frogmore news.

"But this looks very much like a performance. These smiles appear to be over-kill rituals rather than grins that are prompted by authentic happiness. Meghan’s underlying signals suggest she has gone into 'vulnerable' mode, while Harry's are all about underlying tension.

"Harry's expression seems to change from one of wariness to one of beaming delight as he steps out of the car and faces the cameras. His behaviour suggests some anxiety and a desire to protect as he hops about, rounding his group up ... and ushering them into the venue."

