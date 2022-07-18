The Queen's cheeky quip in response to awkward moment during latest royal outing
The Queen had a quick-witted reaction to a phone going off during a royal visit
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Queen made a light-hearted quip when a mobile phone began to ring during a tender moment as she paid a visit to a hospice with Princess Anne.
- The Queen and The Princess Royal paid a visit to mark the opening of the Thames Hospice in Maidenhead.
- Her Majesty had the perfect reaction a mobile phone going off at the wrong moment,.
- This royal news comes after the Queen's special honour to Kate Middleton that shows their true bond was revealed.
The Queen and her daughter, Princess Anne, paid a surprise visit to the hospice to meet with patients and members of staff.
As Her Majesty met with Graham White and his wife Pat White, who is battling stage 4 cancer at the hospice, Graham's phone began to ring.
Instead of letting Graham feel embarrassed by the mishap, the Queen quickly joked, "Typical, a phone goes off immediately!"
Reacting to the funny encounter with the monarch later, 63-year-old Pat said, "I could have killed him! People think the Queen is all stiff upper lip but she has a sense of humour."
"I turned my wife's phone off and I could have sworn mine was off - that was a bit embarrassing," Graham added, recalling the awkward moment.
During her visit to formally open the Thames Hospice in Maidenhead the Queen chatted to cancer patient Pat White, whose husband's phone rang as they were being introduced. pic.twitter.com/QbrofgYx44July 15, 2022
The rare outing for Her Majesty comes amid reports that she is transitioning into coming more of a "virtual Queen", relying on other key members of The Firm, like Kate Middleton and Prince William, to take a lead in heading up the monarchy.
"Over time, the Queen will revert to becoming a more virtual Queen with digital appearances and video calls," a royal source told the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, royal author Claudia Joseph has claimed that the death of Prince Philip triggered Prince William to step up to take on the responsibilities of his royal fate for good.
"It’s astonishing how much William has changed since he got married and became a father," Claudia told OK! magazine.
"He has certainly stepped up to the mark since the death of his grandfather Prince Philip last year, and seems to have embraced his role, rather than resent it."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
Aldi has slashed £50 off the Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ that shoppers love
It's too hot to cook - unless you do it outside on this fancy barbecue that Aldi shoppers rave about
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Where is Eliza in Zombies 3? Kylee Russell’s computer appearance explained
Eliza Zambi has been a staple of the Zombies franchise but took a reduced role for Zombies 3 and here's why Kylee Russell only appeared in computer form.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Meghan Markle rejected this 'reconciliation' offer from the Queen and Prince Charles
Meghan Markle is said to have 'rejected' the Queen and Prince Charles offer of 'reconciliation' with her father.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen's special honour for Kate Middleton that shows their true bond
The Queen's special honour for Kate Middleton signifies the close relationship they have
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
How Queen expressed relief when Meghan couldn't make it to Prince Philip’s funeral, book claims
The Queen allegedly told aides ‘Thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming’ to Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
By Anna Bailey • Last updated
-
The Queen makes a heartwarming surprise visit alongside Princess Anne
The Queen made a surprise visit alongside her daughter, Princess Anne for a poignant appearance at Thames Hospice.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
'Frail’ Queen leaves royal fans emotional in photos of latest engagement
Royal fans have expressed their upset over how 'frail' the Queen looks during her most recent appearance
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen's 'official unhappiness' with Cambridges' helicopter use over 'crash' fears
The Queen is reportedly unhappy about Prince William and Kate Middleton flying by royal helicopter
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The Queen's relaxing getaway following busy Scotland trip
The Queen has headed back to Sandringham for a mini-break following her busy schedule during Holyrood Week
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen was gifted an impressive boozy gift from Nicola Sturgeon
The Queen was presented with a bottle of pricey whisky from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
By Naomi Jamieson • Published