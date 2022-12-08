Prince Harry says 'so much' of Meghan Markle reminds him of his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry opened up about just how much his wife Meghan Markle reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana, in a touching moment in their new Netflix documentary.

Speaking candidly in the first installment of their Netflix documentary 'Harry & Meghan', Harry made moving comparisons between his wife and mother.

Harry shared their similarities as viewers were treated to a number of never-before-seen pictures of Meghan with Archie as a baby.

In the first installment of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab), Harry made comparisons between Meghan and his mother, Princess Diana, revealing how they share the same 'compassion' and 'empathy'.

So far, the first three episodes of the Sussexes tell-all documentary have landed on Netflix, with the second volume set to air on December 15th

In episode one alone, viewers were given a rare glimpse into the couple's relationship, from how they initially met on Instagram to their first trip to Botswana. Harry even took the opportunity to reflect on his memories of his mother, before sharing the similarities he sees between her and Meghan.

Over a lovely montage of Harry and Meghan enjoying a day out at Big Sur, in California, the father of two says, "so much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum."

We then see a number of moving clips of Harry being held and cuddled by Diana, in amongst similar home videos of Meghan with Archie (opens in new tab) as a baby, holding his hand and kissing him.

Harry continues, "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

In another moving clip, we watch as Meghan holds Archie up to a photo of Princess Diana, as she introduces him to his grandmother, saying, "That's your grandma Diana," as he reaches for the framed portrait.

Meghan also wasn't the only one Harry drew comparisons of with his mother, earlier on in the episode he referred to himself as his 'mother's son.'

Detailing what drove his relationship with Meghan, he said, that often in his family, especially the 'male members' there is a "temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with”.

Before adding, “The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”