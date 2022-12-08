Prince Harry says 'so much' of Meghan Markle reminds him of his mother Princess Diana
Prince Harry candidly shared how much Meghan reminds him of Princess Diana, saying they share the same 'warmth'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Harry opened up about just how much his wife Meghan Markle reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana, in a touching moment in their new Netflix documentary.
- Speaking candidly in the first installment of their Netflix documentary 'Harry & Meghan', Harry made moving comparisons between his wife and mother.
- Harry shared their similarities as viewers were treated to a number of never-before-seen pictures of Meghan with Archie as a baby.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Meghan Markle revealed Archie's favourite song to sing (opens in new tab).
In the first installment of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab), Harry made comparisons between Meghan and his mother, Princess Diana, revealing how they share the same 'compassion' and 'empathy'.
So far, the first three episodes of the Sussexes tell-all documentary have landed on Netflix, with the second volume set to air on December 15th - which is also, incidentally the same day as Kate Middleton's carol service (opens in new tab).
In episode one alone, viewers were given a rare glimpse into the couple's relationship, from how they initially met on Instagram to their first trip to Botswana. Harry even took the opportunity to reflect on his memories of his mother, before sharing the similarities he sees between her and Meghan.
Over a lovely montage of Harry and Meghan enjoying a day out at Big Sur, in California, the father of two says, "so much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum."
We then see a number of moving clips of Harry being held and cuddled by Diana, in amongst similar home videos of Meghan with Archie (opens in new tab) as a baby, holding his hand and kissing him.
Harry continues, "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."
In another moving clip, we watch as Meghan holds Archie up to a photo of Princess Diana, as she introduces him to his grandmother, saying, "That's your grandma Diana," as he reaches for the framed portrait.
Meghan also wasn't the only one Harry drew comparisons of with his mother, earlier on in the episode he referred to himself as his 'mother's son.'
Detailing what drove his relationship with Meghan, he said, that often in his family, especially the 'male members' there is a "temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with”.
Before adding, “The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
What is stiff person syndrome as Celine Dion shares her diagnosis with the world?
What is stiff person syndrome? Celine Dion has been forced to cancel her upcoming tour over the condition
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Two Doors Down filmed and will there be a Christmas Special?
Following the release of series 6, find out where is Two Doors Down filmed as well as if there will be a Christmas Special this year
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable
Prince Harry has shared details of the first time he laid eyes on Meghan Markle!
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry's sad reality over Archie and Lilibet's lost chance - 'it was never to be'
The Duke of Sussex had reportedly failed attempts to get a photo of the Queen with his two children before she died.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton
Meghan and Harry's Netflix series lands on the same day as a special event for Kate Middleton
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle makes stunning red carpet return wearing Princess Diana's $90k 'freedom ring'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on the red carpet to receive the Ripple of Hope Award
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry disguises himself as this beloved Marvel hero for a very heartwarming reason
It's your 'friendly neighborhood' Prince Harry! The father of two dons a Spiderman costume for this moving Christmas video
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
US fans react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropping series trailer during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip
'Let them have their moment'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped shaped her podcast, Archetypes
In Archetypes' season finale, Meghan also touched on how royal drama affects her privately
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Did you spot the hidden detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix trailer?
Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have noticed this key detail - did you spot it too?
By Selina Maycock • Published