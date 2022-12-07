How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton

Princ Harry and Meghan Markle's gripping Netflix docu-series finale is set to air the SAME day that Princess Kate unites with the Royal Family for the annual Christmas Carol concert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series starts tomorrow but it's finale is to be aired when the Royal Family get together for Kate's annual carol concert.

tomorrow but it's finale is to be aired when the Royal Family get together for Kate's annual carol concert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes series could tarnish the special event for Kate.

The highly anticipated series, which is expected to lift the lid even further on the royal lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has already released its trailer (opens in new tab) and it's not just the hidden detail (opens in new tab) that has got fans gripped.

The Firm are expected to put on a united front when Kate Middleton is joined at her carol concert by Prince William, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort and other key royals - and it's the same day that the Harry & Meghan season finale airs on the streaming service.

But it's feared the series could tarnish the special event that the Princess of Wales has organised with this years' annual Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey being recorded on December 15. But with Harry and Meghan missing from the event, since they stepped back as senior working members of the royal family, they are expected to cast a shadow over the service as their controversial tell-all series airs that day.

The first of three episodes will air, with the last three coinciding with Kate's Christmas concert next week and members of the Royal Family will be gathering in public at Westminster Abbey for Kate's popular festive service which is supported by The Royal Foundation and dedicated to the late Queen, who died aged 96 (opens in new tab), back in September this year.

Kate already issued a plea to fans (opens in new tab) ahead of the recording.

Kensington Palace confirmed, “This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”