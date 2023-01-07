Prince Harry admits he searched out Meghan Markle’s raunchy scenes from Suits
Harry said he was “baffled” by the show
In an excerpt of his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) revealed that he made the 'mistake’ of Googling his future wife, Meghan Markle’s (opens in new tab), raunchy love scenes from Suits.
- In his upcoming memoir Spare (opens in new tab), Prince Harry has admitted to searching out and "watching some" of Meghan Markle's "love scenes" from Suits, a show she starred in for seven years.
- He wrote that it would take “electric-shock therapy” to get the pictures he found out of his head.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince William left “seething” after King Charles “planted” stories about Kate Middleton and their young children, Prince Harry reveals in new memoir Spare (opens in new tab).
As the release date for Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare creeps ever closer, snippets of its contents continue to stun royal fans. In the latest of a series of published excerpts, Prince Harry shared how he made "the mistake" of watching "love scenes" from the hit drama Suits which involved his future wife, Meghan Markle.
Writing for his memoir, Harry said he made “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online,” and that it would take “electric-shock therapy” to get the images out of his head.
He wrote, “I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live.”
When Harry met Meghan, she had been playing the part of lawyer Rachel Zane in the drama since 2011. She left the show in 2018 after seven seasons.
Harry also revealed that his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, "shrieked" when he announced he was dating the actress as they were huge fans of the show Suits.
He wrote, “I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits.”
Harry went on to say that he had been worried about telling them of his relationship but had instead been subject to a “barrage” of questions about the actress. He said, “All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph.”
Meghan landed the role on Suits after working her way up the industry ladder with smaller acting parts and a stint as a ‘briefcase girl’ on the American version of Deal or No Deal.
Meghan stopped acting when she married Harry and, after her retirement, revealed that her career had been an uphill battle because she was seen as being “ethnically ambiguous”. In her and Harry's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, she explained, “I wasn’t black enough for the black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones.”
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
