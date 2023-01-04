Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea as he admits 'I want my father and brother back'

Following on from the Harry & Meghan Netflix docu-series, Prince Harry is set to feature in another TV interview with ITV and CBS.

In a new teaser trailer, Harry can be heard making a heartfelt plea to his father and brother while also claiming there have been ‘no efforts’ for reconciliation.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted on a secret trip with their kids to this 'magical' UK attraction (opens in new tab) .

Ahead of Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated memoir’s release date (opens in new tab), the father-of-two has appeared in a teaser trailer for a sit-down interview with ITV, admitting to wanting his father and brother back.

With his book ‘Spare (opens in new tab)’ hitting shelves on January 10th Prince Harry is also set to appear in two tell-all interviews (opens in new tab) with both ITV’s Tom Bradby and CBS 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper, airing just two days before, on January 8th.

The sit-down talks look set to feature yet more explosive claims, with Harry addressing the reported feuds between himself and his father King Charles and older brother Prince William.

A post shared by ITV (@itv) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the teaser trailer shared by ITV, Harry addresses the reported breakdown in his relationship with his father and brother - which is said to be ‘hanging by a thread’ (opens in new tab) amid his memoir's release, before sharing a heartfelt admission about wanting to reconnect.

It begins with him saying that the fallout from him stepping back as a senior royal (opens in new tab) with wife, Meghan Markle "never needed to be this way" before adding, "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

In another dramatic snippet of the trailer, Harry then goes on to state "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile" (though it is unclear to whom he is referring to) before revealing that he feels ‘betrayed’ by the royal family.

Harry then addressed the alleged leaking of stories from Buckingham Palace, remarking that, "The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto."

Before claiming, "They will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting."

“Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkDJanuary 2, 2023 See more

His interview for CBS (which will air on the same day as ITV’s) is also set to be equally as explosive, with the teaser showing Harry replying "no" when asked if there could ever be a possibility of him returning as a full-time member of the royal family.

Catch Harry: The Interview on ITV1 on Sunday 8th January, at 9 pm or stream on ITVX.