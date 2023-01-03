Kate Middleton and Prince William spotted on secret trip with kids to 'magical' UK attraction
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been spotted taking their children to Lapland UK.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been spotted visiting a 'magical' UK attraction with their children.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William have been spotted visiting a 'magical' UK attraction with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales took their children on a festive visit to Lapland UK.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Harry & Meghan docuseries left the public feeling more sympathy for Prince William and Kate Middleton than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton and Prince William took some time out from their festive Sandringham (opens in new tab) break to enjoy some family time at Lapland UK.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen leaving the Christmas-themed attraction at Ascot by a fan, who captured them leaving alongside their three children Prince George (opens in new tab), nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, who were accompanied by their Norland nanny (opens in new tab) known as Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (opens in new tab).
The popular attraction, which opens over the festive season, has scores of families visit to see the reindeer, toy factory, magical forest and shops - and the Wales' are among the park's latest supporters as in previous years the venue has been a hit with celebrities including Cheryl and the Beckhams.
Like members of the public, the Wales' are expected to have taken part in the "four hour journey along the magical pathways of the Elven World."
According to the attraction website, "Many mystical Elves will be met along the way and enchanting environments encountered. This magical experience culminates in reaching the snow-covered, cosy log cabin home of Father Christmas for your heart-warming personalised and truly memorable meeting."
And @fromberkshiretobuckinghamshire shared the snap of the Wales' it had been sent by a reader and captioned it, "William and Kate in December enjoying a holiday outing with their children at Lapland UK (opens in new tab). Many thanks to the kind reader who sent me this photo. I always appreciate candids you all send for the Kate-watching community to enjoy."
If you've not been to or heard of Lapland UK before you can find out more about the UK attraction in the clip below...
A post shared by Mike & Alison Battle (@mrandmrslapland) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Prince William was spotted leading the family wearing a flat cap, jeans and a pair of Nike trainers and is carrying a toy husky dog in his arms, followed by daughter Princess Charlotte who is also carrying a toy husky. Charlotte is understood to be wearing her brown boots as previously worn in their 2020 family Christmas card and a pair of cranberry-coloured leggings. Trailing behind her is Prince George, who also carries a husky toy and like his dad is wearing a pair of Nike trainers. He is walking with their nanny, as mum Kate follows behind.
And according to Starstyle (opens in new tab), Kate, who is carrying some small gift bags, is wearing a Mackage Mai Double-Face Wool Wrap Coat (opens in new tab)and her signature Blundstone Vegan Chelsea Boots in Brown (opens in new tab) which she previously wore on a shopping trip.
Prince William and Kate travelled to Sandringham to spend Christmas Day with King Charles, in which Prince Louis stole the show (opens in new tab) during the Christmas Day walkabout.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Why is Home and Away not on and when does it return in the UK?
Wondering why Home and Away isn't on today? Here's why...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship 'hanging by thread' as Harry claims he 'played second fiddle'
Harry's explosive memoir, which is released next week, is set to go into detail about the brothers' strained relationship
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to become their ‘best friends’ one day
The royal couple have adopted ‘the Middleton Parenting Model’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Harry & Meghan docuseries left the public feeling more sympathy for Prince William and Kate Middleton than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
44% of people want Prince Harry’s title removed
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis plan a sweet family get-together for New Year’s Eve
The family will bring in the new year with Kate Middleton’s family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton left in tears after Prince William cancelled their New Year plans, royal book reveals
The cancelled plans pre-empted the couple’s infamous 2007 split
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t want Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis appearing in public but they have no choice, says royal expert
The young royals need to be popular with the public from an early age
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William’s stunning £100 Christmas gift to Kate Middleton revealed
The earrings sold out as soon as Kate was spotted wearing them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not
The reported reason is quite a practical one
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals she had ‘quite an early start’ on Christmas day
She also spoke about the ‘lovely’ gifts that George, Charlotte and Louis received on the day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published