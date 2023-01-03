Kate Middleton and Prince William spotted on secret trip with kids to 'magical' UK attraction

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been spotted visiting a 'magical' UK attraction with their children.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been spotted visiting a 'magical' UK attraction with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took their children on a festive visit to Lapland UK.

Kate Middleton and Prince William took some time out from their festive Sandringham (opens in new tab) break to enjoy some family time at Lapland UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen leaving the Christmas-themed attraction at Ascot by a fan, who captured them leaving alongside their three children Prince George (opens in new tab), nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, who were accompanied by their Norland nanny (opens in new tab) known as Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (opens in new tab).

The popular attraction, which opens over the festive season, has scores of families visit to see the reindeer, toy factory, magical forest and shops - and the Wales' are among the park's latest supporters as in previous years the venue has been a hit with celebrities including Cheryl and the Beckhams.

Like members of the public, the Wales' are expected to have taken part in the "four hour journey along the magical pathways of the Elven World."

According to the attraction website, "Many mystical Elves will be met along the way and enchanting environments encountered. This magical experience culminates in reaching the snow-covered, cosy log cabin home of Father Christmas for your heart-warming personalised and truly memorable meeting."

And @fromberkshiretobuckinghamshire shared the snap of the Wales' it had been sent by a reader and captioned it, "William and Kate in December enjoying a holiday outing with their children at Lapland UK (opens in new tab). Many thanks to the kind reader who sent me this photo. I always appreciate candids you all send for the Kate-watching community to enjoy."

If you've not been to or heard of Lapland UK before you can find out more about the UK attraction in the clip below...

Prince William was spotted leading the family wearing a flat cap, jeans and a pair of Nike trainers and is carrying a toy husky dog in his arms, followed by daughter Princess Charlotte who is also carrying a toy husky. Charlotte is understood to be wearing her brown boots as previously worn in their 2020 family Christmas card and a pair of cranberry-coloured leggings. Trailing behind her is Prince George, who also carries a husky toy and like his dad is wearing a pair of Nike trainers. He is walking with their nanny, as mum Kate follows behind.

And according to Starstyle (opens in new tab), Kate, who is carrying some small gift bags, is wearing a Mackage Mai Double-Face Wool Wrap Coat (opens in new tab)and her signature Blundstone Vegan Chelsea Boots in Brown (opens in new tab) which she previously wore on a shopping trip.

Prince William and Kate travelled to Sandringham to spend Christmas Day with King Charles, in which Prince Louis stole the show (opens in new tab) during the Christmas Day walkabout.