Prince Harry has confirmed the name and release date of his upcoming new book - fans react to 'killer' title

Prince Harry has announced his upcoming tell-all memoir will be called SPARE as its publishers confirm it will be released on January 10th, 2023.

Prince Harry has confirmed his new book will be called SPARE - as fans react to its 'killer' title.

The Duke of Sussex postponed the release following the death of the Queen.

Prince Harry has announced that his new book will be called SPARE and has confirmed it will be released on 10th January 2023 (opens in new tab).

The Duke of Sussex, who has said to have been making last-minute changes to the copy (opens in new tab) following the death of his grandmother The Queen (opens in new tab), has finally announced its release date.

The memoir was originally planned to come out in October but its release was pushed back and now its publishers have officially confirmed the details - much to the delight of royal fans.

Publishers Random House Group, tweeted, "We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at http://PrinceHarryMemoir.com (opens in new tab)

The book runs to 416 pages and will cost £28 in hardcover. The cover image was taken by Ramona Rosales, a celebrity photographer based in Los Angeles.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWEOctober 27, 2022 See more

Markus Dohle, global CEO of Penguin Random House worldwide, said, "Penguin Random House is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry's candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere. He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.

The book's blurb reads, "It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

"For Harry, this is that story at last.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

And fans are already rushing to pre-order their copies, with many reacting to it's 'killer' title.

One fan tweeted, "This is going to be so good #SPARE"

Another fan put, "Gotta say, that's a killer title" a second fan agreed, writing, "What a title! Gonna pre-order!!!"

The book title is a reference to the concept, "the heir and the spare" - with the "heir" being his older brother Prince William who is second in line to the throne in royal succession (opens in new tab), and Harry being the "spare".

And one fan pointed out, "Couldn’t think of a more perfect name for this book because we all know what King Charles said to Princess Diana after Harry was born “oh at least we’ve got a spare” I’m here for Harry calling out his bulls**t."

Out January 10, SPARE is Prince Harry’s raw, unflinching [story]. . . Full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”@penguinrandom have announced details of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, available in 16 languages. pic.twitter.com/8YCYwqjShSOctober 27, 2022 See more

Many fans are expecting Prince Harry to go into detail about some of the biggest events in his life, from him growing up in the Royal Family, to losing his mother Princess Diana and stepping back as senior working member of the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle.

And reports have claimed some of the members of the royal family he could 'go after'.

As a third fan claimed, "spare 💀 💀 💀 the royal fam is shaking."

The book will be released in 16 languages worldwide, with its Spanish title confirmed as "SPARE: EN LA SOMBRA". The Spanish title translates as "Spare: life in the shadows".

And an unabridged audio edition of the book, read by the author, will be released by Penguin Random House audio in digital and physical formats on January 10th, 2023.