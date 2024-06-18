Prince Louis’ concern over royal relatives during Trooping the Colour revealed - and it's so sweet

A lip reading expert has revealed the big worry Prince Louis had for his royal relatives during the King's birthday celebrations last weekend - and it's so sweet.

Last weekend may have been King Charles's birthday, but it's no surprise that Prince Louis stole the show during the Trooping the Colour celebrations that marked it.

Before the youngster had even made his way onto the Buckingham Palace balcony, royal fans were delighting over his mischievous antics that at one point saw him shut his sister Princess Charlotte's reprimands down with a brutal one-word response.

While Louis did seem to get slightly bored while watching the parade, there was one point, a lip reading expert has revealed, that his interest was piqued and he began to show concern about his royal relatives taking part in the performance.

The Mirror's expert revealed that as Louis watched on from the safety of Buckingham Palace, he turned to Charlotte and said, "They're going to get wet!" as heavy rain began to fall. Sweetly, the expert believes his remark also concerned the royal fans who had lined the Mall outside the Palace, with many onlookers in the huge crowd starting to put up umbrellas just before Louis' worry began to show.

But the rain soon eased and so did Louis' concern. According to body language expert Adrianne Carter, the youngster's 'lovely and bright personality' came out on multiple occasions even if he did grow 'bored' a number of times.

"Louis is getting bored; he's starting to mess with things," she told The Mirror. "This is a sign that Louis is still the lovely and bright personality that we've come to recognise. Louis's big yawn was unspotted by Kate so he was able to give it his all!"

As the parade went on, though, Louis did start to enjoy himself more with the expert later adding, "He looks like he's enjoying himself a bit more! Hands behind his back is something he's obviously been told to do, maybe to help him stop fidgeting. It looks like Charlotte spotted his little dance and told him to calm it down maybe."

