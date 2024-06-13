Prince George is going to be so upset he’s missing out on Prince William’s birthday plans - but the reason why is pretty understandable

Prince William's pre-birthday plans have been revealed and his eldest son Prince George is likely very jealous to be missing out on the exciting celebrations.

Planning birthday celebrations can often be overwhelming, whether you're getting together the best kids party food and best kids toys as gifts for your little one's celebrations or you're planning an event for your own big day.

But for Prince William, his royal duties have doubled up as the perfect pre-birthday celebration for his 42nd birthday. Ahead of the actual day, 21st June, which we're sure he'll be spending with Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, he's heading abroad to watch the England men's football team play their second match of the Euro 2024 tournament.

Kensington Palace have confirmed that he'll fly to Germany to watch the squad take on Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday 20 June - and for the football fan, what could better delight on the eve of his birthday?

But, with the match falling on a Thursday evening, the Prince's equally football-mad son Prince George will be missing out on the event and we're sure he's incredibly jealous of his dad's plans.

Royal fans have loved seeing the youngster accompany his dad to various football games this year, with both them and experts pointing out how much George has grown up to be the spitting image of his father.

The father and son outings have been especially important this year for them, with the father/son bonding time allowing George to let loose amid the public frenzy over his mother's cancer diagnosis.

Luckily for William, George has grown up to support the same football team as him, Aston Villa, and the pair clearly enjoy watching their favourite squad together from the stands.

But while it seems that both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren't as into football as their older brother, that doesn't mean they're not interested in it at all. Louis in particular might be sad about missing out on the England match in Germany as he gave the squad some brilliant advice ahead of their first match this season and likely wants to see if it has done the job.

When William met with the England team earlier this week, he shared, "I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said 'What shall I say to the England team today?'.

"The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat. So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest's advice with a pinch of salt."

