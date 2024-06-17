Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share first ever Instagram post with a sweet message

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have made their social media debut, posting to Instagram for the first time to mark a very sweet occasion.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may have been in the public eye since they were born, with their prominent positions in the royal line of succession meaning their childhoods have been punctuated by royal duties and engagements, but they have just taken a massive leap forward when it comes to sharing their lives with the public.

To mark Father's Day, the three youngsters posted to Instagram for the first time ever. While their pictures have been posted to the social media platform before to mark occasions like their birthdays, the captions have always been signed off by their parents, Prince William or Kate Middleton, with a W or K to show who has written it.

However, for Prince William's Father's Day message this year, the caption was signed 'G, C & L,' suggesting that the three kids were the ones to choose the caption's message themselves.

Alongside a sweet photo of the youngsters with their dad, all four in shorts and hoodies as they stood facing the sea, likely in their favourite holiday spot on Tresco Island which is home to some of Cornwall's best activities for kids, they shared the caption, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L."

Their debut has gone down a storm with royal fans who quickly took to the comments section to sing the children's, as well as their father's, praises.

One fan wrote, "What a team you all are," while another added, "This is so adorable, what a beautiful photo of William and the children - and a sweet message!"

Kate Middleton's photography skills didn't go unnoticed either, with one fan writing, "Princess Catherine, what a well lovely composed, photo with magic hour light. You have a real talent in photography. Thank you for sharing it."

Prince William also shared a post in honour of his father King Charles on the special day. Alongside a photo of himself as a toddler kicking a football around the garden of Kensington Palace with his dad, he wrote a similarly short and sweet message to that of his own kids. "Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W," it read.

