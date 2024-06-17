Prince William reveals sweet nickname for King Charles in simple but heartfelt Father’s Day message
The Prince of Wales also shared a throwback picture of himself with his father
Prince William has revealed the nickname he uses for his father King Charles III, sharing the insight in a short but sweet Father’s Day message posted to social media.
It was a big weekend for the Royal Family, with many members of The Firm stepping out to celebrate the King's public birthday with the Trooping the Colour parade. The day was a delight, not least because of Prince Louis' classically cheeky antics and brutal shutting down of any reprimand, but because the whole family was spotted together, including Kate Middleton, for the first time since their Christmas day walkabout last year.
It was a heartwarming sight but the celebrations didn't end with the parade. That's because the following day was Father's Day and Prince William made sure that this wasn't overshadowed by the previous day's elaborate celebrations.
Opting for a vastly toned down way to celebrate the King on Father's Day when compared with the Trooping the Colour parade that marked his birthday, Prince William took to Instagram and shared a photo of his younger self kicking a football around with his father, accompanying the snap with the short and sweet message, "Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W."
The photo, according to archives, was taken on 12 June 1984 when William was just a few weeks from his second birthday. The father and son can be seen in the gardens of Kensington Palace with them both smiling and appearing to be very laid-back as they enjoy the sunshine.
Just three months after this photo was taken, Prince Harry would be born. While there was no public recognition on Harry's part to celebrate Father's Day, an expert has revealed that he did have plans with the King as he ‘really does love his father’ despite everything that has happened between them since Harry stepped down as a senior royal and moved to Montecito, LA.
Royal fans loved the snap and caption which revealed William's nickname for his father as 'Pa,' with one writing, "Such a wonderful and heartwarming photo! Happy Father's Day to both His Majesty and His Royal Highness." Another added, "A beautiful Father’s Day greeting from Prince William."
