Prince Louis is following in the footsteps of George and Charlotte with this Princess Diana hobby

Prince Louis is said to be learning a hobby that his late grandmother Princess Diana was fond of, and it's something his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte also loved.

Prince William revealed Prince George is ‘fascinated’ by a new hobby and it looks like Prince Louis is now getting the chance to try something new.

The royal youngster is a performer when it comes to his public appearances at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and King's Coronation where his expressions were quite animated for the crowds.

And it looks like his tendency to be a bit of a performer might put him in good stead for a new hobby he's learning at Lambrook School.

Like his older siblings Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight, Prince Louis is understood to have started ballet.

The form of dance, which originated during the 15th Century was once his late grandmother Princess Diana's favourite hobby and the Prince and Princess of Wales previously revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte 'love it' too.

Prince William told one junior freestyle dance champion, "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it."

He continued, "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing. And if it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

As a child, Princess Diana aspired to be a professional ballerina but she was deemed too tall and as an adult, she was patron of the English National Ballet. Princess Beatrice is now a royal patron.

Meanwhile, Prince George's ballet lessons were part of the curriculum when he went to St Thomas' School in Battersea, as his class reportedly spent 35 minutes a week taking part in the activity.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte 'loves' dancing too. As reported by Hello! Mum Kate once revealed, "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap, keep up the dancing."

And now all three children Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis attend Lambrook School and it has dance as part of the curriculum, with classes held in its Diamond Jubilee Centre (DJC) each week, including ballet lessons.

Speaking of the purpose-built performing arts centre at the school, to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening and its inaugural theatre production. the school website states, "Since its formal opening, the DJC has been packed with Music, Drama and Dance. Currently, over 600 peripatetic Music and LAMDA (The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) lessons take place each week and the DJC is continually filled with ballet lessons, Performance Platforms, LAMDA at lunchtimes, Dance Shows, House Competitions, Concerts, Parent and Pupil talks, Assemblies, Orchestras, Ensembles, Bands and of course, a play or production put on by each Year Group."

It concluded, "Over the past decade, pupils have enjoyed unparalleled opportunities to develop their skills in Music, Drama, and Dance in a purpose-built environment featuring cutting-edge facilities to inspire them for many decades to come."

