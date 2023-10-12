Prince William reveals Prince George is ‘fascinated’ by new hobby but he’s being ‘careful’ about ‘regulating’ it

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William has revealed Prince George is ‘fascinated’ by a new childhood hobby but, like many parents, he’s making sure to ‘regulate’ it.

Like many youngsters across the globe, Prince George loves video games, Prince William has revealed.

Speaking about his son's new hobby, William shared that he's making sure to 'regulate' George's screen time with the games.

We all look up to the Royal Family for their larger than life celebrity presence but, let's be honest, the things we love the most about the senior members of The Firm is that they're really just like us.

It doesn't matter about their positions in the royal line of succession, or the royal titles they hold or will hold in the future. What we care most about to know is their day-to-day routines like Prince William's strict eating habit he’s inherited from his father King Charles and the sweet way Princess Charlotte brightens up her mum Kate Middleton's mornings.

All these small things build up a picture of life as a royal, letting us glimpse behind the iron curtain and peak into royal life at home. And, if this admission from Prince William is anything to go by, their lives don't look all that different from the average family-of-five's.

As per reports in The Mirror, William has shared how all three of his kids are 'fascinated' by gaming, but Prince George is the only one whose really into playing them. He said, "At the moment it's trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that. They're fascinated by it. George particularly. He's more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films."

Perhaps the love for games is in the children's blood as William also shared that he too 'adores film and gaming,' though he didn't specify exactly what games he or George like to play.

The love for the hobby is shared by millions of people around the world. And while there is little harm in finding joy in gaming online, there is understandable concern among parents about how much time little ones spend on screens.

Research from the UK Safer Internet Centre revealed that a whopping 77% of kids aged between 8-17 game online at least once per week. They also shared that half of all kids believe that, if they didn't game online, they would lose a part of their identity. It's understandable then that Prince William is being 'careful' about how much time he lets young Prince George stay online.

The worries are so widespread that much research has been undertaken and expert advice offered to tackle the issue at home. Still, as Child Mind shares, "There’s no one right answer when it comes to managing screen time."

However, there are some handy tips and tricks when it comes to establishing rules and boundaries for kids spending time online. The publication urges, "Rules don’t need to be extreme to be helpful. You can try setting specific times of the day or week that are always open for screens, so that your child knows what to expect. Extra screen time can be a reward for positive behaviour, like getting ready for school on time."

But even with rules in place, it can be tricky to stick to them both for parent and child. "It’s normal for kids to push back against new rules," the publication shares. "They might throw tantrums or ask over and over to change the rule. But usually, they will adjust to the new rule within a week or two. It’s important to keep the rule consistent during that time and avoid making exceptions at first."

It's best to cut yourself some slack rather than get too wound up over screen time, according to Child Mind, as it's not always the healthiest and most convenient choice to stick to strict rules. "Once a rule is established, you might have to make exceptions sometimes. That’s okay!," they write. "If giving kids extra screen time once in a while helps you take care of yourself or get other things done, it’s not a big deal. Sometimes, being flexible is the best way to keep everyone’s stress levels down."