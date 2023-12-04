The adorable sign Prince Louis can’t wait to be a future King like his brother Prince George

Prince Louis has his sights on being a future King like his brother Prince George after he made this sweet costume choice.

The Wales youngster, who is fourth in line to the throne in Royal succession, paid a secret visit to Strictly Come Dancing, alongside mum Kate and his sister Princess Charlotte, eight.

During the visit to where Strictly is filmed at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, the royals were given a private tour of the TV set, including taking turns to sit in the seats of judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas.

They also met with hosts Tess Daly, who is married to Vernon Kay, and Claudia Winkleman and also got to meet some of the show's professional dancers including Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova.

But it was during their visit to the glitzy costume department that Prince Louis, five, came into his own when he tried on a small gold crown - making it the biggest sign yet that the youngster is aware of his royal status.

However, for Prince Louis, it is expected to be a long wait until he can be King, as he will have to wait for the abdication or death of King Charles, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte before he can take the throne.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source told The Sun, “Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of Strictly so they were delighted to be invited.

"Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats.

“She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles. She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited."

Unfortunately, there are no photos of the youngsters playing judge nor of Prince Louis wearing the crown - but we can just imagine how happy they would have been.

The source added, "There was a strict security lockdown on set and staff were told not to take any photos. The children were especially excited and got dressed up.

“They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities.”

Prince William previously revealed how much of a Strictly fan his wife was – he told Shirley Ballas and Claudia Winkleman at a charity gala, "I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it."

Joining the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla are Zara and Mike Tindall, who once revealed, "We love watching it" after taking part in a dance with Anton Du Beke during a celebrity evening in 20217 at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton reveals relatable parenting rule that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis despise and Kate Middleton reportedly worries about Princess Charlotte not having ‘a sister to confide in or do things with’.