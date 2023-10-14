Prince Louis set to miss out on Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s exciting pre-Christmas plans

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's upcoming Christmas plans were accidentally revealed by the Palace in a technical glitch, but it seems that Prince Louis’ is set to miss out on the exciting event.

Buckingham Palace has accidentally revealed news of Kate Middleton's upcoming Christmas carol concert, an event Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to attend again like they did last year.

However, as last year was the royals' first time at the event, it's predicted that Prince Louis will still be too young to come to this year's concert.

In other royal news, Princess Charlotte has an exciting new hobby and mum Kate has been teaching her ‘how to shoot’, (but it's not how you'd think).

'Is it too early?' It's the question on everyone's lips. Do we start to plan Christmas yet? Some are already wondering how to rent a Christmas tree while others are weighing up the pros and cons of the many advent calendars available on the market, from the best food and drink advent calendars to the best toy advent calendars to the best chocolate advent calendars. The general consensus seems to be that we're all already planning, just doing so quietly.

It appears that the Royal Family are no different. A technical mishap on Buckingham Palace's website has accidentally revealed that Kate Middleton will be hosting her third annual Royal Carols: Together At Christmas concert this year on 8 December.

The plans had been kept tightly under wraps until HELLO! Magazine shared that the royal family’s website listed under upcoming engagements for Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, that they 'will attend a Carol Service held by The Princess of Wales in Westminster Abbey, London' on 8 December. Whoops!

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Last year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the carol concert for the first time, marking the beginning of what ended up being a year packed with royal engagements for the youngsters.

Unfortunately, Prince Louis isn't expected to attend this year's concert with his siblings as he is still slightly too young. He is, however, predicted to join his family at their annual church visit on Christmas Day at Sandringham, just as he did last year.

Even without the royal youngster in attendance there is sure to be a whole load of royal surprises throughout the upcoming concert. If the previous year's events have taught us anything, it's to always expect something exciting from Kate Middleton.

During the concert's first year, back in 2021, Kate surprised everyone with her first ever public piano performance, playing the instrument to accompany Tom Walker as he sang 'For Those Who Can't Be Here.'

A source told PEOPLE Magazine at the time that the idea for the duet was the Princess' own as she took 'great comfort' in playing music throughout the pandemic and wanted to offer some of that feeling to others.

"Music was very important to the [then] Duchess during the lockdowns," the royal source revealed. "She also recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way."

(Image credit: ITV)

Last year's concert saw a very excited Princess Charlotte gush over a Paddington Bear reading performed during the service by the voice of the beloved bear, Hugh Bonneville.

The 2022 service was an especially emotional one as it was the first holiday service following the Queen's death just three months prior. "This carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.," the programme for the event read. "Her Late Majesty's strongly held values of duty, compassion and faith have guided the creation of this service."

So what does this year's service have in store for us? While the details have not yet been released, we can expect some sweet antics from Prince George and Princess Charlotte, cross our fingers for another of Kate Middleton's wonderful music performances, and we can definitely hold out hope for some sweet family interactions as royals from King Charles III and Princess Beatrice to royal-adjacent family members like Carole and Pippa Middleton all join together as one big happy cohort to celebrate the heartwarming time.