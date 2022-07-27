Royal fans are begging Prince William to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to this very special event

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Royal fans are urging Prince William to appear at the Women's Euros final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after he shared a special message on social media.

Prince William has shared a special, personal message to the Lionesses following their incredible semi-finals win.

The future King took to social media to congratulate the team ahead of the final and now royal fans are all asking the same thing.

This royal news (opens in new tab) after it was revealed that Kate Middleton believes she has one special connection with Prince Louis she doesn't have with George and Charlotte (opens in new tab) .

Football fan Prince William has taken some time away from his ‘normal’ family holiday (opens in new tab) to share a personal message to England’s football team and now fans are calling for a very special royal appearance at the final.

The Lionesses have made it to the final of the Euros, after beating Sweden four-nil in the semi-finals. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, wished the team ‘good luck’ ahead of the game and was quick to congratulate them on their win.

Taking to Twitter, the father of three wrote, “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W”

Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! WJuly 26, 2022 See more

Now football fans have expressed their hopes of seeing him at the Wembley final, along with his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Replying to his message, one Twitter user commented, “We would love to see you going to the final on Sunday!💙Please take George and Charlotte with you too!”

While another wrote, “Looking forward to seeing you there William! Would be brill to bring George and Charlotte along.”

And a third quipped, “We want to see you there with George and Charlotte”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Carl Recine - Pool)

This comes after William and George stole the show (opens in new tab) with their sweet appearances throughout the men’s Euros games last year. They were seen cheering and hugging after every goal during a Wembley match, with fans even calling for George to be made the team's unofficial mascot (opens in new tab).

Sadly England was beaten in the final, but 2022 could be the nation's year, as the women’s team will now take on either France or Germany in the final on July 3rd.