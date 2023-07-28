Prince William had ‘no idea’ how ‘tough’ parenting would be before Prince George’s birth - but he quickly discovered a unique trick to settle his newborn
The Prince of Wales used a 'bizarre tactic' to calm the young Prince George
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
According to a royal source, before the birth of his first child, Prince William had ‘no idea’ how ‘tough’ parenting would be but he quickly discovered a 'bizarre tactic' that settled his newborn down on those long nights filled with crying.
- Prince William reportedly had ‘no idea’ how ‘tough’ parenting would be before the birth of Prince George as he struggled to 'balance parenthood with his royal duties' a royal source has claimed.
- But parenthood was his more important role and the new dad soon found that 'belting out Coldplay anthems' to his newborn would stop him crying and he would 'settle back down' so his parents could finally sleep.
- In other royal news, This aspect of Prince George’s upbringing couldn’t be more different to those of heirs before him.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's relaxed and informal parenting style is one of the things royal fans love most about them. From their approach giving Prince George an upbringing that couldn’t be more different from those of heirs before him to Kate Middleton proving she is 'leader of the family' as she prepares her kids for royal life, the Wales' know exactly how to balance their royal duties with those that come with parenthood.
But while the family has seemingly got it all together now, with Prince William being 'scrupulous' about treating his children equally though Charlotte and Louis do know there is a difference between them and Prince George, and Princess Charlotte showing off the fact that she has ‘inherited’ her mum’s confidence, there was a time when parenthood was 'tough' and left William feeling a little lost.
As per reports in Marie Claire, the newborn Prince George would wake up screaming a whopping six times or more every single night, a fact that understandably left his new parents feeling more than a bit tired each morning.
But William soon found a unique trick that sent his son back to sleep with little effort - though it sounds 'bizarre' and likely left Kate Middleton, and let's not forget her parents as the new family was living with them at the time, blocking their ears.
According to a royal source who spoke to The Mirror, the Prince would sing Coldplay songs to the wailing child, an act that soothed the baby despite the fact that William 'can barely hold a note.'
Just days after George's birth, an experience that Kate relied on ‘hypnobirthing’ to get through, the source shared, “He’s [William] using a bizarre tactic of belting out Coldplay anthems at all hours of the night, even though he can barely hold a note. It’s even keeping Kate’s parents awake. His favorite song is ‘Paradise’ and he also loves doing ‘Yellow.’ Coldplay aren’t even his favorite band, but George responds to their songs the most and settles back down.”
It wasn't just George's sleeping that taxed Prince William. The new dad was also conscious of how he could balance work with his new found role as a parent.
Following George's birth, The Mirror reported that a source told them, “New dad Prince William found this [George's arrival] particularly taxing as he worked to balance parenthood with his royal duties. William had no idea it would be this tough.”
But as time has passed, the Prince has proved himself to be both a superhero dad and top-tier royal. Following the birth of his three children, a senior royal insider previously told The Daily Mail that William was ensuring he did not 'repeat his father’s mistakes when it comes to parenting' - something he has seemingly accomplished with royal experts recently sharing that the 'caring and dedicated' Prince William is a totally different dad compared to his 'workaholic' father King Charles.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Davina McCall lists the worst times to have banter with women - and she’s absolutely nailed it
The TV presenter gives some honest pointers over the right and wrong times to joke around
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Here's how to make 3-ingredient Oreo ice cream - no ice cream maker required!
You don't need a fancy ice cream maker to whip up Oreo ice cream this summer - just 3 ingredients and a cake tin.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Princess Diana’s ‘really noisy’ birthday tradition that Prince William and Prince Harry now share with their own kids
The brothers may have enjoyed the tradition when they were younger but, as adults, it likely gives them a headache
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles 'fully supports' the 'informal and fun' way Kate and William are raising their children as his own childhood was 'not ideal'
King Charles wants the best for his grandchildren
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George had a 'baptism of fire' and has learned 'an awful lot about his destiny' since Queen's death - but Kate and William wanted the opposite
Prince George had a 'baptism of fire' into the realities of his royal future
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William's parenting rule he is 'scrupulous' about when it comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Prince of Wales has an ‘even-handed parenting’ style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William is ‘watching with pride’ as Princess Charlotte takes over as the Royal Family’s ‘class prefect’ claims body language expert
“Charlotte seems to be keen to show how quickly she is growing up and how little parenting she needs now”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William had to ‘bear the brunt’ of his parents divorce as Princess Diana ‘would lean on him for support’ claims royal expert
"William probably knew more about marital problems than any young boy should have to know”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to raise their children away from the ‘glorious prison’ of London where they felt like they were in a ‘goldfish bowl’
The Wales family moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s subtle ‘romantic gesture’ that she uses to show ‘ownership’ of Prince William
A body language expert gives a ‘peek into the private nature’ of Kate and William’s romance
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published