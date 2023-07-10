'Caring and dedicated' Prince William is totally different dad compared to 'workaholic' father King Charles, a royal expert claims.

It comes after Prince Harry's parenting style was described as showing signs of 'joy' and 'protection'.

The Prince of Wales is a future king in the royal line of succession who is juggling both his royal duties with that of being a parent and while his father King Charles did the same when he first became a parent, their parenting styles are very different.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has unpicked them and she claims 'Prince William isn't a workaholic like his father is.'

King Charles was recently revealed as the most hard-working member of the royal family over the last decade - beating his sister Princess Anne to the achievement.

But while Prince William is expected to follow in his father's footsteps - having taken on a number of patronages, he's keen to maintain a healthy work-life balance and it was recently revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' schooling would change the way Kate and William take on royal life.

Jennie told OK! "With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped, but you can see now how committed he is.

"However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father, he knows how important family life is and how much it means to his children to be around at weekends and holidays and whenever he can."

Prince William and Kate have often taken the children with them on fun royal visits and interacted with them like the recent Scouts visit, and previously they 'cut short' their Coronation prep to ensure Princess Charlotte's birthday wasn't forgotten.

She added, "He seems to be a full on, hands-on, caring dad is with a house full of fun and laughter. And, in his royal role, he is coming up with new ideas, new ways of working to make sure that the monarchy stays relevant and moves with the times."

And King Charles' strong work ethic has not gone unnoticed by his children. Prince William addressed how much of a workaholic his father is during a documentary to celebrate his 70th birthday.

William recalled, "He has amazing personal discipline. So, he has – and it's frustrated me in the past a lot – he has a routine. The only way to fit all this stuff in is things have to be compartmentalised.

"The man never stops. I mean when we were kids there was bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him. We could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him," William added.

