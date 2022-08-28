Prince William is trying not to repeat his father’s mistakes when it comes to parenting

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William' (opens in new tab)s once contentious relationship with his father, Prince Charles, has had a huge impact on the way he parents his own children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set for their much-talked-about relocation to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, and in just over a week, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will enrol in the nearby Lambrook School.

It has been widely reported that the couple chose Windsor to be closer to the Queen, as well as to give their children a bit more privacy than was offered at Kensington Palace, which is right in the middle of London.

But according to the Daily Mail’s Dan Wootton, the move has also been motivated by Prince William’s desire to prioritise parenting. According to Wootton, William has made his focus on his children explicit in recent royal meetings, where he has discussed “his own experiences as a grieving schoolboy.”

Wootton added that William is sending a clear message to the royal family about the importance of his children’s formative years.

A senior royal insider told the tabloid that William’s parenting style and planned path for his children have been heavily influenced by his feelings towards and about his father, Prince Charles.

The source told the Daily Mail, “Prince William has forgiven his father and relations between them are stronger than they have been in some time, but he has been abundantly clear to all that he won’t repeat the way he was prioritised as a child.

“He feels Prince Charles’ unquestionable work ethic had a direct impact on his upbringing, especially after the death of his mother. Far too often, his father chose his duties over being a dad.”

The senior royal insider made the point that a focus on parenting does not mean Prince William is abandoning his post as a working royal, it simply means a lot of behind the scenes work will be going on to ensure the safeguarding of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all of whom are at a particularly vulnerable age.

The source said, “The public won’t notice much of a difference and, of course, he acknowledges his significant duties as a working royal and second in line to the throne, but he believes those duties can be worked around his role as a hands-on father.

“So, for example, when timing engagements, wherever possible, school pick up times will be factored in, so either him or the Duchess can be there to pick up the children.”

William's choice to prioritise his children echoes Kate’s recent activism regarding early childhood education. The mum of three has campaigned to promote the idea that the first five years of a child’s life are fundamental to setting them on the right path for the rest of their lives.

“It is his overarching, unquestionable mission and motive in life to be the best father possible, especially when his children are this age,” the senior insider told the Mail.

“He is unapologetic about that.”