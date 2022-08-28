Prince William is trying not to repeat his father’s mistakes when it comes to parenting
Prince William 'won’t repeat the way he was prioritised as a child' according to a senior royal source.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William' (opens in new tab)s once contentious relationship with his father, Prince Charles, has had a huge impact on the way he parents his own children.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) move to Windsor is reportedly part of Prince William's wider plan to prioritise his children, Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab)
- The Prince's hands-on parenting style has been heavily influenced by his feelings about the way his father, Prince Charles, prioritised work over William and his brother, Prince Harry (opens in new tab)
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William are facing security backlash at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' new school (opens in new tab)
Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set for their much-talked-about relocation to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, and in just over a week, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will enrol in the nearby Lambrook School.
It has been widely reported that the couple chose Windsor to be closer to the Queen, as well as to give their children a bit more privacy than was offered at Kensington Palace, which is right in the middle of London.
But according to the Daily Mail’s Dan Wootton, the move has also been motivated by Prince William’s desire to prioritise parenting. According to Wootton, William has made his focus on his children explicit in recent royal meetings, where he has discussed “his own experiences as a grieving schoolboy.”
Wootton added that William is sending a clear message to the royal family about the importance of his children’s formative years.
A senior royal insider told the tabloid that William’s parenting style and planned path for his children have been heavily influenced by his feelings towards and about his father, Prince Charles.
The source told the Daily Mail, “Prince William has forgiven his father and relations between them are stronger than they have been in some time, but he has been abundantly clear to all that he won’t repeat the way he was prioritised as a child.
“He feels Prince Charles’ unquestionable work ethic had a direct impact on his upbringing, especially after the death of his mother. Far too often, his father chose his duties over being a dad.”
The senior royal insider made the point that a focus on parenting does not mean Prince William is abandoning his post as a working royal, it simply means a lot of behind the scenes work will be going on to ensure the safeguarding of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all of whom are at a particularly vulnerable age.
The source said, “The public won’t notice much of a difference and, of course, he acknowledges his significant duties as a working royal and second in line to the throne, but he believes those duties can be worked around his role as a hands-on father.
“So, for example, when timing engagements, wherever possible, school pick up times will be factored in, so either him or the Duchess can be there to pick up the children.”
William's choice to prioritise his children echoes Kate’s recent activism regarding early childhood education. The mum of three has campaigned to promote the idea that the first five years of a child’s life are fundamental to setting them on the right path for the rest of their lives.
“It is his overarching, unquestionable mission and motive in life to be the best father possible, especially when his children are this age,” the senior insider told the Mail.
“He is unapologetic about that.”
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
This is Prince William and Kate Middleton's strictest rule for Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton have an unique punishment for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis if they break this one rule
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William face security backlash at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' new school
Parents at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' new school are worried about the increased security needed to keep the children safe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
This is Prince William and Kate Middleton's strictest rule for Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton have an unique punishment for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis if they break this one rule
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William reportedly rushed to confront Prince Harry after Meghan Markle bullying allegations
Prince William reportedly drove to Prince Harry's home after he slammed the phone down on him, it has been claimed.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Why for Prince William nothing is as important as The Firm, not even Prince Harry
Prince William 'consciously' chose his duty over a relationship with Prince Harry, claims the brothers’ former private secretary
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William’s powerful advice for Deborah James’ kids after losing his own mum Princess Diana
Prince William spoke with Deborah's children about the "similar grief" he felt when he lost his own mother, Princess Diana
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Why Prince William used to ‘hate’ Princess Beatrice’s choice of men
Before Princess Beatrice married her now husband, Prince William was worried about her taste in men
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Kate Middleton and Prince William get Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis ready for the day
Kate Middleton and Prince William have a surprisingly normal morning routine with their children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's plan to rebuild bridge between Prince William and Harry
Palace insiders reveal the Duchess of Cambridge's plan to reunite her husband and estranged brother-in-law
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William's embarrassing 'Never Have I Ever' confession moment in front of ex and Kate Middleton
Prince William played the secret spilling game during his university days and revealed some truths.
By Selina Maycock • Published