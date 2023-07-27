Princess Charlotte has ‘inherited’ her mum’s confidence and it’s all down to Kate Middleton’s own ‘happy childhood’
The Princess is her mum's mini-me in more ways than one
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
According to both a royal expert and a body language expert, Princess Charlotte's recent public appearances show she has ‘inherited’ her mum’s 'confidence' and it’s likely thanks to Kate Middleton’s own ‘happy childhood.’
- Princess Charlotte has ‘inherited’ Kate Middleton's 'confidence,' both a royal expert and a body language expert have claimed.
- According to them, 'Kate’s natural confidence stems from her happy childhood' and the Princess of Wales is keen to give her kids a similar taste of the 'broad experience of life' she gained in her own early years.
- In other royal news, Prince George's bond with Princess Charlotte could mean this historic royal tradition is broken.
As Princess Charlotte makes more and more public appearances, it has become increasingly obvious that she is the spitting image of her mum, Kate Middleton.
From her debut at Wimbledon earlier this month, where her dress shared a hidden meaning and she made royal fans go crazy on social media as she rocked a pair of adorable sunglasses and celebrated in the best way, to her sweet behaviour at King Charles III's birthday parade where she was spotted telling off her brother, the Princess can constantly be seen taking cues from her mum's behaviour.
So while Kate has proved she is 'leader of the family,' Charlotte is showing that she will soon grow up to be the Royal Family’s ‘class prefect,’ a fact Prince William is reportedly extremely proud about.
Charlotte, like her younger brother Prince Louis, may know that there is a difference between her and her oldest sibling Prince George, who sits second in the royal line of succession, but that has not impacted her approach to royal life or family life in the slightest, with both body language expert Judi James and royal expert Jennie Bond noting the 'confident' personality Charlotte has inherited from her mum Kate Middleton.
Speaking to OK! Magazine about Charlotte's recent Wimbledon debut, body language expert Judi James shared, “Watching Kate’s Wimbledon outing with Charlotte gave us a glimpse into how she’s actively mentoring her daughter for royal life. Their mother/daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship, similar to William’s relationship with their son, George.
“The bonds between Kate and Charlotte are visible from the natural – and often subliminal – mirroring, which shows them in similar poses and using similar gestures too.
“When the tension of the match got too much for Charlotte she used a ‘cut-off’ ritual, placing both hands over her face. It looked like a direct mimicry of her mother. And sitting there with her stylish shades on while watching the match, she was a mini-me of elegant Kate.
“Charlotte also seems to have inherited Kate’s confidence, along with her competitiveness plus her tendency to lead. She currently has more freedom to be spontaneous in public and celebrated Alcaraz’s win by throwing both arms up into the air and appearing to ‘roar’."
According to Judi, Kate is fully aware of her and daughter's likeness, with the Princess making sure to 'encourage' Charlotte's ''growing independence' as well as her good behaviour.
“Kate’s fully tuned into her daughter," she said. "This synchronicity between them means she knows when to back off and when to encourage Charlotte’s freedom and growing independence. Both William and Kate look determined to make royal life as enjoyable for their children as possible and Wimbledon is definitely one of the perks of the job.”
Judi also added that it's not just Kate's personality that Charlotte has inherited, but also her stature at royal events. She revealed, “From the pictures we’ve seen of Kate as a child, it’s obvious that Charlotte takes after her mother in many ways. She’s developing the same willowy physique, she has lush, long hair and a happy – sometimes a little shy – smile.
“Of course, when we see Charlotte, it’s generally at a formal occasion or a prearranged photo opportunity, so she always looks extremely well turned out. Kate, by contrast at that age, had tousled hair or sometimes pigtails in photos – usually showing her clambering up a rock or doing something equally sporty.”
And it's not just Judi who has noticed the royal youngster's similarity to her mother. Speaking about Princess Charlotte's budding personality, Jennie Bond, the BBC's former royal correspondent shared with OK! Magazine, “From her obvious enjoyment watching the Wimbledon final, Charlotte has clearly inherited her mother’s love of sport, especially tennis.
"She seems to be taking these moments in the spotlight in her stride, just like her mother. She’s reaping the benefit of Kate and William’s determination to give them all as normal, rounded and secure a childhood as possible – emulating Kate’s early years.
“Some of Kate’s natural confidence stems from that happy childhood and, perhaps, the broad experience of life she gained during her very early years when she lived in Jordan."
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
This aspect of Prince George’s upbringing couldn’t be more different to those of heirs before him
“George is very lucky to have Catherine as his mother”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton praises ‘hypnobirthing’ as she reveals she ‘quite liked labour’
"I really realised the power of the mind over the body"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton praises ‘hypnobirthing’ as she reveals she ‘quite liked labour’
"I really realised the power of the mind over the body"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince George's bond with Princess Charlotte could mean this historic royal tradition is broken
The Wales youngster could be set for a big change in the coming years
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles 'fully supports' the 'informal and fun' way Kate and William are raising their children as his own childhood was 'not ideal'
King Charles wants the best for his grandchildren
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince George had a 'baptism of fire' and has learned 'an awful lot about his destiny' since Queen's death - but Kate and William wanted the opposite
Prince George had a 'baptism of fire' into the realities of his royal future
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Did Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon dress have a secret meaning? Royal fans think so
Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon dress was a floral frock by the brand Friki
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis know there is a difference between them and Prince George
Kate Middleton and Prince William try to treat their kids equally, but the younger Wales siblings have reportedly noticed the difference
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals cute career Prince Louis is preparing to pursue with 'at home' practise
The mum-of-three has definitely instilled her own passions in her youngest son
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton proves she is 'leader of the family' as she 'coaches' Prince George and Princess Charlotte through Wimbledon appearance
Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut last weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published